Lack of rain, snow noted in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Images taken of the snowpack in California’s Sierra Nevada show it to be a fraction of what it was a year ago, another indication of the ongoing lack of precipitation in the state’s dry winter.

The National Weather Service tweeted satellite images of the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, showing the stark difference between this year and the above-average snowfall from 2019. The mountain snowpack — a crucial element in the state’s annual water supply — is 53% of normal for this time of year, according to the Department of Water Resources.

The immediate forecast isn’t promising. Meteorologist Emily Heller said there’s a chance of “some light mountain snow this weekend” — perhaps a couple of inches at elevations of 6,000 feet or above. Even that forecast is uncertain.

Three years after the official end of the historic drought, the lack of precipitation is putting the state on edge.

California needs a healthy snowpack to replenish its water supply in summer and fall, when the precipitation disappears altogether and the state relies on water in its reservoirs. The state also needs moisture in the soil to tamp down the wildfire risk. On average, the snowpack provides about 30% of the state’s water needs.

The current forecast, which extends through Monday, doesn’t include any rainfall in the valley. Sacramento could go through the entire month of February without any rain — a first, according to weather service records. February is typically one of the wettest months of the year.

All told, Sacramento has received half its average rainfall this winter. Fresno is at just 51% of normal. Los Angeles is 77% of normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly barometer of weather data compiled by multiple federal agencies, shows nearly 10% of California is in “moderate drought” conditions.