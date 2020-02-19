Local Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Tuesday's Games

Boys

Conway 56, FS Northside 48

The Grizzlies fell behind early and were never able to recover in a 6A-Central loss Tuesday night.

Northside (17-8, 7-4) lost its third straight conference game.

Three Grizzlies scored in double-figures, led by senior Jaylin Williams, who had 20 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocked shots. Garrett Keller and Jacob Joe scored 10 points each.

Lucas Foster led Conway with 17 points and Jayden Williams added 14.

Northside will host North Little Rock on Friday.

Berryville 44, Gravette 28

Berryville held Gravette scoreless in the second quarter, but the Bobcats needed a strong fourth quarter to earn a victory in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Prairie Grove.

Berryville led 20-12 at halftime and 31-23 after three quarters before outscoring Gravette 13-5 over the final 8 minutes.

Kade Davidson and Landon Chester each had 10 points for Berryville, which advanced to today's 8:30 p.m. game against Farmington. Austin Trembly led Gravette with 11 points.

Clarksville 47, Dover 43

Clarksville closed out the third quarter with an 8-1 spurt and took a 28-24 lead, then held on to defeat Dover to begin the 4A-4 Conference Tournament at Dardanelle.

The Panthers extended that lead to a 38-31 margin before Dover closed the gap to 39-36 with under 2 minutes to play.

Cole Clark had 16 points for Clarksville, which advances to today's 5:30 p.m. game against Pottsville. Garrett Waddill added 10 points and eight rebounds while Cameron Patterson dished out 9 assists for the Panthers. Caden Frazier had 27 points for Dover.

Subiaco Academy 69, Heber Springs 40

Eight different players scored in the first quarter as Subiaco claimed a 26-6 lead after one quarter and rolled past Heber Springs during the 4A-4 Conference Tournament.

Matthew Kremers had 16 points to lead the Trojans, who enjoyed a 35-21 halftime cushion with 10 players scoring and led 61-29 after three quarters. Conner King and Johnathan Mercera added 10 points each for Subiaco, which plays Dardanelle at 8:30 p.m. today.

Charleston 66, Mansfield 48

Brandon Scott had 24 points to lead a trio of Charleston players in double figures as the Tigers rolled past Mansfield and moved into the semifinals of the 3A-1 West Conference Tournament.

Charleston (16-7) outscored Mansfield 26-10 in the second quarter and turned a two-point lead into a 42-24 cushion. Mansfield did close the gap to 50-36 after three quarters.

Brayden Ross added 16 points and Trenton Goodson 12 for Charleston, which advances to a rematch Thursday against Elkins and earns a berth in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament next week in Waldron. Codi Chick had 13 points and Ethan Stovall 10 for Mansfield.

Bergman 80, Rose Bud 37

Bergman jumped out to a 24-3 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a victory on its home floor over Rose Bud in 3A-1 East Conference Tournament.

A.J. Van Lear had 16 points to pace three players in double figures for the Panthers, who led 48-14 at halftime. Chance Carter was next with 15 points, followed by Walker Patton with 10.

The win moves Bergman into Friday's semifinal game against Clinton and gives the Panthers a berth in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Waldron.

Danville 59, Mountainburg 34

Danville held Mountainburg scoreless in the second quarter, and the Little Johns went on to post a win in the 2A-4 Conference Tournament at Hector.

Danville used the second quarter to go on a 20-0 run and turned a 10-6 deficit into a 26-10 halftime lead. The Little Johns pulled away in the fourth quarter when they outscored Mountainburg 22-13.

Tarrel Macon had 21 and Josh Street 15 for Danville, which plays top-seeded Lavaca in Thursday's 5:15 p.m. semifinal. Luke Moxley led Mountainburg with 13.

Western Grove 76, Lead Hill 54

Western Grove led 20-15 after one quarter and slowly pulled away from Lead Hill to knock off the Tigers during the 1A-2 Conference Tournament in Omaha.

Briggs Reddell had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for Western Grove (24-8), which led 42-29 at halftime and 56-38 after three quarters.

Girls

Fort Smith Northside 86, Conway 69

Northside pulled away from Conway by outscoring the Lady Wampus Cats 31-19 in the third quarter as the Lady Bears remained unbeaten in 6A-Central Conference play.

Jersey Wolfenbarger had 28 points to lead four players in double figures for Northside (21-3, 11-0), which used the third quarter to stretch a 35-28 halftime lead into a 66-47 cushion.

Hatianna Releford added 23 for the Lady Bears, followed by Tracey Bershers with 16 and Jazz Coleman with 13. Chloe Clardy scored 12 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter for Conway, while Jadan Pickens added 14 and Lydia York chipped in 11.

Huntsville 52, Gentry 39

Tanna Wilson had 23 points to lead Huntsville to a victory over Gentry during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Prairie Grove.

Josie Sisk added 10 points for the Lady Eagles, who led 20-16 at halftime and 30-22 after three quarters. Ahrya Reding and Jaiden Wilmoth each had 10 points for Gentry.

Huntsville advances to today's quarterfinal game against Gravette.

Waldron 54, Lincoln 45

Hailey Stidman scored all of her 11 points in the second half as sixth-seeded Waldron upended third seed Lincoln in the 3A-1 West Conference tournament in Waldron.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored Lincoln 19-12 in the third quarter to snap an 18-18 halftime tie.

Chelsea Stidman had 18 points and Rheagan Sanford 15 for Waldron, which advanced to Thursday's semifinal game against second-seeded Elkins and earned a berth in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament, which takes place next week at Waldron. Robin Kirk led Lincoln with 12 points.

West Fork 49, Cedarville 46

West Fork regrouped from a 15-4 deficit and slipped past Cedarville in the 3A-1 West Conference tournament.

The Lady Tigers closed the gap to 26-20 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters before outscoring the Lady Pirates 19-11 over the final 8 minutes.

Savannah White had 16 points and Hannah Johnson 11 for West Fork, which plays top-seeded Charleston in Thursday's semifinal game. Chloe Morrow led Cedarville with 14 points, while Katie McBroom added 12 on four 3-pointers in the first half.

Ozark 50, Dardanelle 28

Ozark jumped out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and rolled to a victory over host Dardanelle in Tuesday's opening round of the 4A-4 Conference Tournament at Dardanelle.

Summer Joy had 12 points and Kelsee Barnett added 11 for the Lady Hillbillies, who led 26-6 at halftime and 40-13 after three quarters. The win moves Ozark into a 7 p.m. game today against Heber Springs.

Rylea Manning led Dardanelle with 9 points.

Valley Springs 58, Clinton 35

A 13-0 run by Valley Springs broke open a close game for the Lady Tigers in the 3A-1 East Conference tournament at Bergman.

Bethany Richardson scored 23 points for Valley Springs (28-7), which advanced to play Rose Bud in the semifinals on Friday.

Hector 55, Magazine 54

Ashlynn Avey and Avery Sweeney combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter as Hector rallied for a first-round victory on its home floor during the 2A-4 Conference Tournament.

Hector outscored Magazine 20-9 in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit, with Sweeney scoring eight and Avey adding seven.

Paxtin Watts had 20 points to lead Hector, which advances to a Thursday semifinal game against top-seeded Danville and earns a berth in the Class 2A West Region Tournament next week in Eureka Springs, while Faith Barnett added 12. Kylie Robinson led a trio of Magazine players in double figures with 18 points, followed by Kiara Vasquez 15 and Jordyn Krigbawn with 11.

Western Grove 59, Izard County 54

Hailey Woods had 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Western Grove (17-12), which led 25-17 at halftime before holding on to win in the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Omaha.

Alpena 60, Deer 58

Nicholas Stone and Kolbe Hicks each had 18 points as Alpena held off Deer during the 1A-1 Conference Tournament at Kingston.

Bryce Martin and Peyton Johnson added 10 points for Alpena, which led 26-20 at halftime and 45-38 after three quarters. Avery Young led Deer with 31 points.

Alpena will play at 5:15 p.m. today against The New School and go on to play in the Class 1A Region 1 tournament next week on its home floor.

Monday's Games

Girls

Haas Hall Rogers 45, Prism Education Center 29

Eden Stobaugh poured in a team-high 22 points to lead the Lady Danes to the victory in the first round of the girls NWA Postseason Tournament.

Haas Hall Rogers (9-8) led 29-19 at halftime. Emma Whitaker also chipped in 11 points for the Lady Danes, who will play in Thursday's championship game. Rosemary Solzen led all scorers with 23 points for Prism.

Lead Hill 55, Bruno-Pyatt 43

Kaya Huebner and Kelsey Rogers combined for 46 points and lifted Lead Hill to a first-round win over Bruno-Pyatt during the 1A-2 Conference Tournament in Omaha.

Lead Hill (23-15) took control of the game in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers went on an 11-2 run for a 26-14 halftime lead. Lead Hill led 46-28 after three quarters.

Huebner finished with 28 points, while Rogers added 18.

Izard County 59, Omaha 47

Izard County went on an 18-9 run in the second quarter and eliminated host Omaha from the 1A-2 Conference Tournament.

Allison Newman led Izard County with 22 points, followed by Cassidy Coleman with 15. Taylor Tucker had 15 points and Kaiden Carlton 13 for Omaha.

Boys

Lead Hill 45, Calico Rock 43

Cody Paul had 16 points as Lead Hill rallied in the second half and defeated Calico Rock in the opening round of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at Omaha

Will Mancinelli added 11 for the Tigers (18-20), who trailed 20-17 at halftime but outscored Calico Rock 13-9 in the third quarter for a slim 30-29 cushion.

Omaha 84, Bruno-Pyatt 52

William Deckelman and Austin Isbell combined for 24 of Omaha's 31 first-quarter points and led the host Eagles to an easy first-round victory over Bruno-Pyatt in the 1A-2 Conference Tournament.

Omaha led 31-13 after one quarter and extended that to a 50-24 halftime cushion.

Deckelman had 11 in the first quarter and finished with 26 to lead the Eagles, while Isbell had 13 in the first quarter and finished with 19. Hunter Isbell added 16 for Omaha.

4A-1 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT at Prairie Grove Monday Game 1 East 4 West 5 Prairie Grove 53, Shiloh Christian 46 (G) Game 2 East 4 Harrison 65, West 5 Gentry 51 (B) Tuesday Game 3 West 3 Pea Ridge 45, Prairie Grove 39 (G) Game 4 West 3 Prairie Grove 54, Harrison 48 (B) Game 5 East 3 Huntsville 52, Gentry 39 (G) Game 6 East 3 Berryville 44, West 4 Gravette 28 (B) Today Game 7 East 2 Berryville vs. Pea Ridge (G), 4 p.m. Game 8 East 2 Huntsville vs. Prairie Grove (B), 5:30 p.m. Game 9 West 2 Gravette vs. Huntsville (G), 7 p.m. Game 10 West 2 Farmington vs. Berryville (B), 8:30 p.m. Thursday Game 11 West 1 Farmington vs. Game 7 winner (G), 4 p.m. Game 12 West 1 Pea Ridge vs. Game 8 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. Game 13 East 1 Harrison vs. Game 9 winner (G), 7 p.m. Game 14 East 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Game 10 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday Game 15 Girls third-place game, 2:30 p.m. Game 16 Boys third-place game, 4 p.m. Game 17 Girls championship, 5:30 p.m. Game 18 Boys championship, 7 p.m. 4A-4 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT at Dardanelle Tuesday Game 1 No. 5 Clarksville 47, No. 8 Dover 43 (B) Game 2 No. 6 Ozark 50, No. 7 Dardanelle 28 (G) Game 3 No. 6 Subiaco Academy 69, No. 7 Heber Springs 40 (B) Today Game 4 No. 4 Pottsville vs. No. 5 Dover (G), 4 p.m. Game 5 No. 4 Pottsville vs. Clarksville (B), 5:30 p.m. Game 6 No. 3 Heber Springs vs. Ozark (G), 7 p.m. Game 7 No. 3 Dardanelle vs. Subiaco Academy (B), 8:30 p.m. Friday Game 8 No. 1 Morrilton vs. Game 4 winner (G), 4 p.m. Game 9 No. 1 Morrilton vs. Game 5 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. Game 10 No. 2 Clarksville vs. Game 6 winner (G), 7 p.m. Game 11 No. 2 Ozark vs. Game 7 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday Game 12 Girls championship, 5 p.m. Game 13 Boys championship, 6:30 p.m. 3A-1 WEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT at Waldron Monday Game 1 No. 5 Cedarville 65, No. 8 Greenland 40 (G) Game 2 No. 5 Cedarville 59, No. 8 West Fork 51 (B) Game 3 No. 6 Waldron 54, No. 7 Mansfield 33 (G) Game 4 No. 7 Mansfield 65, No. 6 Lincoln 51 (B) Tuesday Game 5 Waldron 54, No. 3 Lincoln 45 (G) Game 6 No. 3 Charleston 59, Mansfield 38 (B) Game 7 No. 4 West Fork 49, Cedarville 46 (G) Game 8 No. 4 Greenland 57, Cedarville 48 (B) Thursday Game 9 No. 1 Charleston vs. West Fork (G), 4 p.m. Game 10 No. 1 Waldron vs. Game 8 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. Game 11 No. 2 Elkins vs. Waldron (G), 7 p.m. Game 12 No. 2 Elkins vs. Charleston (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday Game 13 Girls championship, 6 p.m. Game 14 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m. 3A-1 EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT at Bergman Monday Game 1 No. 2 Rose Bud 57, No. 7 Green Forest 21 (G) Game 2 No. 2 Clinton 60, No. 7 Green Forest 37 (B) Game 3 No. 4 Bergman 49, No. 5 Marshall 42 (G) Tuesday Game 4 No. 3 Valley Springs 58, No. 6 Clinton 35 (G) Game 5 No. 3 Bergman 80, No. 6 Rose Bud 37 (B) Game 6 No. 4 Mountain View 48, No. 5 Marshall 46 (B) Friday Game 7 No. 1 Mountain View vs. Bergman (G), 4 p.m. Game 8 No. 1 Valley Springs vs. Mountain View (B), 5:30 p.m. Game 9 No. 2 Rose Bud vs. Valley Springs (G), 7 p.m. Game 10 Clinton vs. Bergman (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday Game 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m. Game 12 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

Preps Sports on 02/19/2020