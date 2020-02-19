LR board withdraws proposals to alter city form of government

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday pulled two proposed ordinances that, if approved, would have altered the city's form of government.

One would have given the mayor additional authority in the hiring, firing and review of the city manager and city attorney. The other would have put the question of at-large representation on the city board to voters during November's general election.

The two proposals were based on recommendations from a task force appointed by the mayor and city board that studied Little Rock's form of government in 2019. In his State of the City address in January, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. touted the two measures as ways to ensure that the city's government is more responsive to residents.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's meeting at City Hall, Scott said the decision to withdraw the ordinances came from staff members. He noted that the ordinances could be revisited at another time, but he did not say when or how he might pursue changes to Little Rock's form of government.

"I've got three years to keep my campaign promises," the mayor said.

Little Rock has a city manager form of government, where the city's chief administrative officer handles day-to-day operations.

The city has altered that form twice previously. In 2007, voters approved a ballot initiative transforming the mayor's role into a full-time position with a six-figure salary. Then in 2019, about two weeks into his term, Scott announced that he had restructured City Hall so that six of the 14 city department heads report directly to him, rather than reporting to him through the city manager.

Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix said during Tuesday's meeting that she plans to circulate a petition that would put all-ward representation, with no at-large director seats, on the November ballot, which she also tried in 2018.

