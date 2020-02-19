LR Catholic makes NLR work for win

It was exactly the test North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said he expected.

Minutes before the start of the Charging Wildcats' 72-64 road victory over Little Rock Catholic on Tuesday night, Rice said, "They play hard, and they'll make us work."

They did.

Down by 18 points in the third quarter, Little Rock Catholic scored on four of five possessions -- with two three-pointers by senior guard Sam Hannah, a layup by senior forward Brian Flanagan and a three-pointer by senior guard Warren Heird -- that cut North Little Rock's lead to 63-56 with 3:04 left in the game.

"I'll take a win here any time," Rice said. "I thought we did a lot of good things, but Catholic played really well in the second half."

"Our guys stuck right in there and gave themselves a chance," Little Rock Catholic Coach Todd Ezzi said.

Senior guard Craig Collier and freshman guard Bryson Warren each scored 17 points to lead North Little Rock (20-3, 11-0 6A-Central), and 6-10 sophomore center Kelel Ware scored 12. Those three helped lead North Little Rock's early run and its attempt to hold on late.

"North Little Rock does a great job," Ezzi said. "They know what they have to do to have a chance to win. They have so many weapons."

A layup by Warren was followed by a three-pointer from Collier to give North Little Rock a 70-59 lead with 37 seconds left.

"He can shoot the ball about as well as anybody we've ever had," Rice said.

North Little Rock ran early and led 8-0 after a layup by junior guard Tracy Steele with 6:00 left in the first quarter.

After a timeout, Little Rock Catholic (8-15, 2-9) scored on consecutive possessions with a three-pointer and a free throw by senior guard Parker Lloyd to pull within 8-4.

North Little Rock held Little Rock Catholic scoreless through four possessions and padded its lead to 20-5 on a seven-point run completed by senior guard Otis Jordan's three-pointer with 1:32 left in the first quarter.

The Rockets scored on their final three first-quarter possessions to pull within 24-13 on senior forward Jordan Edington's three-pointer.

Little Rock Catholic pulled within 29-19 after Flanagan hit two free throws with 4:32 left in the second quarter, but the Rockets would not score again for four minutes.

Flanagan led the Rockets with 23 points.

North Little Rock led 37-19 on senior guard Spencer Simes' 6-footer from the lane with 1:46 left before halftime.

"I thought the first half, we played team defense about as good as we have," Rice said. "I didn't think we played bad in the second half, but Catholic made plays and they hit shots. It wasn't about what we weren't doing. It was about what they did."

