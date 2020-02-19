Main Street Siloam Springs Arkansas awards

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Three city organizations and one business won awards from Main Street Arkansas for downtown improvements Feb. 12.

The awards were presented at the 2020 Excellence in Downtown Revitalization Awards ceremony hosted by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. The ceremony was part of the Arkansas Municipal League's banquet on the first day of the league's winter conference, according to Whitnee Bullerwell, deputy director of the Arkansas Municipal League. A total of 775 people attended the biennial banquet, she said.

Local awards were Best Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project for the Brick Ballroom; Outstanding Marketing Campaign for efforts taken to promote tourism in Siloam Springs; Outstanding Executive Director for Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs; and Best Downtown Public Improvement Project (Streetscape) for the bump-outs on Broadway Street and the Memorial Park Project.

Heather Lanker, owner of the Brick Ballroom, won her award for her work on turning the old Feemster Building into a recognized wedding and event center.

"It was fantastic to have Siloam Springs recognized for its historic main street and buildings," said Lanker. "I am so proud to live in this town and being recognized for the hard work in creating new businesses in the Feemster building."

Lanker worked to obtain state and federal tax credits in 2018 to renovate the Feemster Building into a destination for weddings and events. The 12,000-square-foot building is also home to a Colombian restaurant, loft apartment and a women's boutique, according to the program from the awards ceremony. During its first year in business, the Brick Ballroom was voted the number one venue in Arkansas by Southern Celebration Magazine, according to the Brick Ballroom's website.

"City staff and the board were very excited that Heather Lanker was awarded the Best Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project for her work on the Feemster Building," city administrator Phillip Patterson said. "She did an unbelievable job rehabbing the building and deserved the recognition and the award."

Main Street Siloam Springs won the award for Outstanding Marketing Campaign for efforts to promote tourism in Siloam Springs, the program states. One of the projects Main Street Siloam Springs undertook was to create a joint website with the city and Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce called DiscoverSiloam.com, the program states. The website lists events occurring in downtown Siloam Springs as well as listings of different things to do, restaurants to dine at and places to stay, according to DiscoverSiloam.com.

Main Street Siloam Springs also created video features called "A Minute in History," the program states. These shorts talk about the history of different historic places to educate people and give them a greater appreciation of Downtown Siloam Springs, the program states.

"These awards are a testament to the forward progression of the quality of life in Siloam," said Don Clark, community director for the city.

Main Street Siloam Springs and the city won the Best Downtown Public Improvement Project for the Broadway streetscape project and Memorial Park, the program states. The streetscape project involves the creation of bump-outs at the intersections of East Alpine and South Broadway Street and South Broadway Street and East Central Street. The bump-outs extend the sidewalk and lowers the distance people have to cross the streets. This makes pedestrians more visible to oncoming traffic, the program states.

The bump-outs also have mounting pads for temporary sculptures, the program states. There are two sculptures placed diagonally at each intersection.

Memorial Park is a $3.4 million project the direct result of the Siloam Springs community's teamwork, the program states. Memorial Park is a 4-acre green space situated between downtown and the new library which was transformed into a new park that features the Chautauqua Amphitheater, Farmer's Market, a Killed in Action memorial, a mural created by Tulsa-based artist Yatika Fields and a splash pad. Memorial Park is a collaboration between Main Street Siloam Springs and the city of Siloam Springs, the program states.

The award for Outstanding Executive Director was presented to Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs. Howard said she has been in her position since 2016 and has worked to make the city grow.

"Seeing Kelsey Howard, who was nominated by her peers, receive the Outstanding Director award was a real highlight," said Jimmy Bryant, Arkansas Heritage director. "She's a deserving recipient and was genuinely surprised."

Howard said she would like to recognize her team, Stacy Morris, Main Street Farmers Market Manager, and Abby Trinidad, Events and Marketing Coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs. Howard also wanted to acknowledge Main Street Siloam Springs' past directors, Shelley Simmons and Meredith Bergstrom, for their help in paving the way for projects like the streetscape project and the "Greetings from Siloam Springs" postcard mural.

Howard credits her background as an art history major and her time as an English teacher in South Korea for her passion for art, tourism and other cultures. Howard also announced that the Arkansas Department of Heritage approved a $10,000 grant for the creation of a new mural on East Main Street. The new mural will celebrate the Hispanic culture and industrial history of East Main Street, Howard said. Matching funds will be provided by a donor who presently wishes to remain anonymous.

"I was so honored to represent the town I love and grew up in," Howard said. "Downtown Siloam Springs belongs to our whole town, and it anchors all of us to our unique history and the vibrant destination it is today."

Photo Submitted Greg Phillips (left). director of Main Street Arkansas poses for a photo with Heather Lanker, owner of the Brick Ballroom and Kelsey Howard, director Main Street Siloam Springs.

