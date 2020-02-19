I-630 lane closures ahead, but end of construction in sight, officials say

FILE - Traffic on Interstate 630 flows westward past a wall of noise barrier erected on the north side of the freeway, near the intersection of South Rodney Parham Road and South Mississippi Street in Little Rock in this Dec. 2, 2019, photo.

Numerous lane closures are in store along Interstate 630, but the end of construction is in sight, according to transportation officials.

The inside lanes of eastbound and westbound I-630 between University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive will continue to be closed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. The closures will continue for several months.

Single and double lane closures in both directions between the same exits are also planned overnight through March 6, excluding Saturday nights, according to the release. Those closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews stripe pavement and hang overhead signs, weather permitting.

Overnight closures will also affect the inside and middle lanes of I-630 in both directions near the Hughes Street Bridge through Friday, said state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Krista Sides.

Rodney Parham Road will also be closed overnight under the I-630 bridge from Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m. as crews remove bridge decking and paint structural steel, according to a release. Traffic will be rerouted to University Avenue.

Despite the closures, Sides said the $87.4 million project to widen the interstate is almost over, with completion expected by the end of April.

Sides said it could take a bit longer, though, if weather prevents crews from working in the next few months.