Troopers: North Little Rock man dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A North Little Rock man died after a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning, troopers said.

Walter Dycus, 87, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet south around 9:20 a.m. on U.S. 165 near Keo when he crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

His vehicle hit a 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, authorities said, and both vehicles went off the road into a ditch.

Dycus died as a result of the wreck and no other injuries were listed in the report.

State police said it was raining at the time of the crash.

At least 59 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.