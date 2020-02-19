Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Ex-Hog assistant a Vol again

Former longtime Tennessee assistant football coach Steve Caldwell is returning to the Volunteers' athletic department as an assistant director of life skills and character development. Caldwell spent the previous two seasons at the University of Arkansas as the defensive line coach. In his new role, Caldwell's job will include forming development plans to assist incoming football players as they adapt to campus life and college athletics. He will provide guidance on academics, athletics, life skills, personal and professional growth, and social responsibilities. Caldwell worked as Tennessee's defensive ends coach from 1995-2008 and special teams coordinator from 2000-05 on a coaching staff led by Phillip Fulmer, who is now Tennessee's athletic director.

Seahawks land Olsen

A person familiar with the situation said three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team. Olsen was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year Coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and 2 touchdowns last season for the Panthers. Olsen, 34, chose the Seahawks after visiting with the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills. Olsen also has been weighing a future in TV broadcasting. A two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Olsen was one of the most popular players on the Panthers for the better part of the past decade. Olsen made it clear late last season he wasn't willing to stick around for a rebuild because he wanted to win a Super Bowl. The Seahawks finished 11-5 last season.

Cardinals keep tackle

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract that keeps him with the team through the 2022 season. Humphries, 26, started all 16 games at left tackle last season, anchoring an offensive line that protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The team announced the deal Tuesday morning, but did not disclose terms. The 6-5, 307-pound Humphries has started 43 games for the Cardinals since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft out of Florida. Humphries missed big chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of injuries, but bounced back with his best season and played all 16 games for the first time. The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 last season, but the offense showed considerable improvement under Murray, first-year Coach Kliff Kingsbury and a reliable offensive line.

Falcons re-sign kicker, punter

Punter Ryan Allen and kicker Younghoe Koo, who joined the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2019 season, have signed one-year contract extensions. Allen averaged 41.9 yards on 28 punts in the final eight games of the season. Allen has logged seven NFL seasons, including six with the New England Patriots. Koo was good on 23 of 26 field goals and 15 of 16 extra points, also in the final eight games. He led the NFL with 84 points in that eight-game span. Koo signed with Atlanta after the team released veteran Matt Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history.

BASKETBALL

Sources: Beilein out

First-year Coach John Beilein is expected to walk away from the Cleveland Cavaliers by today, according to multiple reports. The Cavs and Beilein were in negotiations Tuesday that would allow the two to part ways, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Beilein signed a contract in May for four years with a team option that carried a salary worth $4 million to $4.5 million per year, The Athletic reported. Beilein, 67, spent 41 years in the college ranks, the last 12 at Michigan, before jumping to the NBA this season to help direct the Cavs' rebuild. The Cavs (14-40) will hold their first practice after the All-Star break today and play Friday at Washington. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, 40, is expected to succeed Beilein. A former coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, first taking over in an interim capacity with both, Bickerstaff would be the Cavs' sixth coach in the past seven seasons.

Jackson, Pistons part

The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson have agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team. Detroit announced the agreement Tuesday. Jackson is in the final season of his five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who acquired him earlier that year in a trade with Oklahoma City. Jackson, 29, is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists per game this season, but he has been limited to 14 games due to a back injury. The Thunder drafted the former Boston College star with the 24th pick overall in 2011, and he has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 assists per game over his career.

BASEBALL

Mikolas to miss opener

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing throwing arm, likely delaying his regular-season debut by about one month. A 2018 All-Star, Mikolas received a similar injection after last season to treat a flexor tendon issue. St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that the injection will keep Mikolas from throwing for three to four weeks. Once he is cleared to throw, Mikolas will have to restart his throwing program from the beginning. The Cardinals scratched Mikolas from his second scheduled bullpen session of the spring. An MRI performed over the past few days showed the arm to be no better or worse than during a similar exam taken after the 2019 season. It's possible that Mikolas will remain in Jupiter, Fla., when the Cardinals break camp in late March. Mikolas signed with St. Louis before the 2018 season after a successful stint in Japan. He went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA during his first season with the Cardinals and earned a trip to the All-Star Game. He couldn't duplicate that success last season, going 9-14 with a 4.16 ERA. Mikolas acknowledged that the same arm issue bothered him "from time to time" late last season.

TENNIS

Sock gets 1st 2020 win

American Jack Sock earned his second tour-level victory since the start of 2019 by overcoming a match point to beat defending champion Radu Albot 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday night in the first round at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Sock missed much of last year with a thumb injury and made the tournament as a wild card. His eyes welled with tears after his first win of 2020. Top-seeded Nick Kyrgios withdrew before his first match because of a lingering right arm injury. No. 2 seed Milos Raonic won 96% of his first-serve points to defeat Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-2. No. 4 Reilly Opelka hit 20 aces and rallied past qualifier Ernests Gulbis 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Brees commits to 20th NFL season

NEW ORLEANS -- Quarterback Drew Brees' record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season -- and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees, 41, announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post Tuesday.

"My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it," Brees wrote in his announcement. "Love you #WhoDatNation. Let's make another run at it!"

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery, but he was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third consecutive playoff appearance. Brees' 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4%.

He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, and the 13th of his career.

His decision to return will set in motion negotiations on a new contract. His last contract voids automatically at the end of the current league year that concludes March 18.

A person familiar with the situation said new contract negotiations have yet to begin and there is no immediate timetable for reaching a deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Brees nor the Saints have publicly discussed the matter.

Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547. His career touchdowns mark is most vulnerable, just six ahead of 20-year Patriots veteran Tom Brady. Although Brady's contract also is expiring, he has stated his intention to also keep playing, be it in New England or elsewhere.

