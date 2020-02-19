Panel favors $1M for senior centers

In this file photo Governor Asa Hutchinson takes questions from reporters at his office in Little Rock.

A legislative panel Tuesday endorsed Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request to transfer $1 million in one-time state funds to the Department of Human Services for senior citizens centers, although state Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, said some state lawmakers wanted the governor to provide $3 million.

In a voice vote with no audible dissenters, the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended that the full council, which meets Friday, approve the Republican governor's request to shift the "rainy-day" funds to the centers, which give senior citizens places to socialize, do activities and have meals.

The legislative panel also recommended, with no discussion, that the Legislative Council approve Hutchinson's request to transfer $1.2 million in rainy-day funds to the state Department of Education for the Succeed Scholarships Program. The extra funding will supplement the $1.8 million provided to the program in fiscal 2020 through the rainy-day set-aside funding authorized by the Legislature and the governor, state budget administrator Jake Bleed said in a letter to the subcommittee's co-chairmen, Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, and Vaught.

In the scholarship program, the money goes to eligible private schools for students with disabilities that have individualized education programs or service plans, and students in foster care living in group homes or facilities, said William Parrish, a legislative analyst for the Bureau of Legislative Research.

Four hundred twenty-one scholarships have been awarded in fiscal 2020, and $1.6 million had been spent through Jan. 31. Another $1.1 million is expected to be spent by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, said Alisha Lewis, chief communications director for the Department of Education.

On the matter of the senior centers, Maloch told lawmakers that state Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, spearheaded an effort for rainy-day funds for the centers.

"I know a lot of you have worked on this," Maloch said. "As far as which centers get the money, it's in the same formula that existing funding is distributed."

In a letter dated Jan. 14 to the governor, Fite requested that "you put $2.5 million via rainy-day funding for our senior centers."

"Our population is aging and the needs are greater," she wrote in her letter that she said Tuesday was signed by more than 70 lawmakers. "We appropriated $8 million for our senior centers; however, they have only received $5 million in funding."

During the subcommittee's meeting Tuesday, Vaught said she was grateful that the governor wants to transfer money to the centers.

"But I know we asked for $3 million, so can you tell us how y'all arrived at $1 million instead of the $3 [million] that we asked for," she asked Bleed.

In response, Bleed said that "was a decision that ultimately came from the governor's office.

"Of course, we had a limited amount of funding available to him," he said. "We are obviously mindful of the need that is out there.

"As far as the exact decision-making process that went in there, I can't necessarily speak to that," Bleed said.

But Vaught said, "I think the need is much greater than just $1 million. I think that it is more in the need of the $3 million."

After the meeting, Hutchinson spokeswoman Katie Beck said in a written statement that "the $1 million from the governor's rainy-day funds represents a 20% increase in state funding from last year."

Hutchinson said in a written statement that "the decision to provide an additional $1 million was made after evaluating the increases in state and federal funds from previous years, coupled with the need to maintain a sufficient balance in our reserve funds as we enter the last half of the fiscal year."

During the subcommittee's meeting Tuesday, Mark White, chief of legislative and intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Human Services, said the 2019 Legislature provided $5 million in state general revenue for senior centers.

About $500,000 in state funds was later added to that from unobligated funds from the Department of Human Services, and the governor is now requesting $1 million in state rainy-day funds for the senior centers, he said.

The area agencies on aging in the state fund senior centers through a variety of funding streams from state, federal and local governments, as well private donations and charities, White said. The funds total about $30 million in fiscal 2020.

State Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, said, "I am appreciative of the money that has been put in it, [but] there is still a gap in where we had hoped it would be.

"With the expanding populations of seniors, and especially many that we know of and hear of that have nutritional deficits that the senior centers were able to help and now many can't, I hope there is a continued emphasis that we realize the seniors, who many have worked their whole lives, are now kind on the back burner, and I'm getting in there with 'em," Rice said.

"We can find a lot of money to do a lot of things," he said. "I know so many things I see [deal] with multimillion [dollar] contracts. I just wish we could sprinkle a little around the edge and put in a pot to help those who are vulnerable."

A Section on 02/19/2020