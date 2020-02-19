PB council OKs funds for coroner office

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff City Council agreed Tuesday to a request for a one-time $10,000 appropriation from the city to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley's office.

On Feb. 5, the council's Public Safety Committee, chaired by Win Trafford, agreed to pass Kelley's request for funds along to the full council with the recommendation that the council grant his request. The funds are to be used to buy supplies.

Kelley told the committee that his appropriation from the Quorum Court -- at $19,092.59 to cover general supplies, janitorial supplies, vehicle costs and office expenses -- is not enough to cover his annual costs, forcing him in the past several years to ask the Quorum Court for a supplemental appropriation midyear or to move money from salaries to cover the shortfall.

"This is a one-time thing, is that right? I want to be clear on that," Council Member Steven Mays asked at Tuesday night's council meeting.

"It's not annual," said Mayor Shirley Washington. "It is one time."

Trafford reiterated that the request is a one-time request and will not be repeated in the future.

"He expressed the need for the $10,000 and it was motioned, seconded, and sent to the full council with a do-pass recommendation from our committee, and it was made very clear that this was a one-time thing," Trafford said. "Hopefully, their revenues will improve, but we felt the need to help them out this one time."

Kelley, whose office is funded by the Jefferson County Quorum Court, told the Public Safety Committee on Feb. 5 that in his 21 years with the office of coroner, the city has never funded an appropriation for the office.

On Tuesday night, Kelley told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the additional funds will be a big help.

"Especially since I have a pallet of supplies sitting in my bay right now," Kelley said.

The pallet, he said, which contains a shipment of 200 body bags and several hundred pairs of rubber gloves, will last from four to six months, depending on how busy his office is. The cost of the shipment, he said, is about $3,900, not including the cost of shipping.

"With this money, I'll probably place another order, maybe in the summer, depending on how the caseload goes," he said. "What I'm trying to do is build up a bit of a surplus so that we aren't constantly running low of needed supplies.

"This money really helps out, and I'm very appreciative of what they've done because this isn't a Pine Bluff issue or a Jefferson County issue. It's a combined issue, and the help is appreciated."

