Pea Ridge girls upend Prairie Grove

Lauren Wright (left) of Pea Ridge drives to the basket while being defended by Prairie Grove’s Abby Preston during the Lady Blackhawks’ 45-39 victory over the Lady Tigers on Tuesday at the 4A-1 district tournament in Prairie Grove. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/219ridge/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge relied on defense to beat Prairie Grove for the third time this season.

Pea Ridge held Prairie Grove to two field goals in the second half and defeated the Lady Tigers 45-39 on Tuesday in the 4A-1 district tournament at Tiger Arena. Allisa Short provided the bulk of the offense with 16 points for Pea Ridge (20-7), which advanced to play Berryville at 4 p.m. today.

"Any time you play a team three times in a year, it's always tough, especially after you've beaten them twice," Pea Ridge Coach Heath Neal said. "Anything can happen in postseason, so I'm really proud of my kids. They prepared the right way and, hopefully, it's a long week for us."

Huntsville beat Gentry 52-39 in the other girls game Tuesday, while Prairie Grove rallied to defeat Harrison 54-48 in a boys game.

Short made 3 three-pointers and went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to lead Pea Ridge, which defeated Prairie Grove 41-37 nearly two weeks ago. The Lady Blackhawks also defeated Prairie Grove 48-26 in January.

"[Short] is my only senior, and we know she can shoot the basketball," Neal said. "She had a good night from the three-point line and getting to the basket."

Blakelee Winn contributed eight points for Pea Ridge, which has won at least 20 games for the second consecutive season.

"This is our fourth year together, and it's been a maturation process," Heath said. "To win 20 games in a year, especially in our conference, is quite an accomplishment. But it's what we do in the postseason that we want to be measured."

Prairie Grove stayed close for nearly three quarters with Torie Price directing the offense and Jasmine Wynos adding points and rebounds underneath. But the shots stopped falling and the turnovers increased in the third quarter when Pea Ridge eased to a 41-30 lead.

Prairie Grove (10-17) did not make a field goal in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers scored six points, all on free throws. Freshman Ella Faulk made two baskets off the bench in the fourth quarter for the only two field goals in the second half for Prairie Grove.

Wynos finished with 13 points and Price 10 for Prairie Grove, which has no seniors on its roster. Prairie Grove trailed 30-24 at halftime.

Aidan Dayberry (left) of Pea Ridge attempts a shot while being defending by Prairie Grove’s Torie Price on Tuesday night during the 4A-1 district tournament at Prairie Grove. More photos at arkansasonline.com/219ridge. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Sports on 02/19/2020