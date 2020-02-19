Police OK'd funds for license readers

The North Little Rock Police Department received approval Monday to buy license plate readers and a surveillance system.

City Council members unanimously approved the purchase of seven license plate reader cameras from SkyCop Inc. for $8,115.15 each. The department also approved the purchase of a surveillance system from Crime Point Inc. for $56,521.71.

Police Chief Mike Davis said the cameras will be used in conjunctions with the surveillance systems already established within the city.

Liquor store bid to get sign denied

North Little Rock City Council members denied a zoning ordinance waiver request Monday that would have allowed an electronic wall sign on Warehouse Liquor Market, at 860 E. Broadway.

City Council members said the sign request was an attempt by store owner Inderjit Singh to gain a competitive advantage by using it to advertise products.

The city's sign ordinance states that electronic changeable copy signs cannot be used as wall signs.

Singh said in his request that the sign might help him better compete with liquor stores in Little Rock.