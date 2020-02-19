Pulaski County sets 11 early-vote sites

Ernestine Bryant votes Tuesday at the Roosevelt Thompson Library on Rahling Circle in west Little Rock on the first day of early voting in Pulaski County. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The Pulaski County Election Commission set up 11 locations for early voting in the March 3 party primary and nonjudicial general elections.

The main site is the Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

On the last day of early voting, March 2, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be the only early-voting location open on March 2.

At the other 10 locations, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Early voting at these locations ends Feb. 29.

These other early-voting sites are:

• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St., Little Rock

• Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock

• Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle, Little Rock

• Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock

• Hillary Clinton Children's Library, 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock

• John Gould Fletcher Library, 823 N. Buchanan St., Little Rock

• William F. Laman Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock

• First Christian Church of Sherwood, 2803 Kiehl Ave., Sherwood

• Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville

• Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle

Metro on 02/19/2020