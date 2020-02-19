PHOTOS: Reeves nears milestone after Greenwood win

Siloam Springs' Alexsis Fortner (center) attempts to claim a rebound Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as Greenwood's Harley Terry (left) and Shea Goodwin (right) tie up the ball during the first half of play in Panther Arena. Visit nwaonline.com/nwadg.com/prepbball for a gallery from the games. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Greenwood coach Clay Reeves picked up career win No. 699 Tuesday night after his Lady Bulldogs defeated Siloam Springs 80-44 at Panther Activity Center.

But Reeves, despite being one win away from a milestone win like 700, was only focused one number after Tuesday's win -- seven.

"We want to make sure we play seven more games this year," Reeves said. "Our goal is to play seven more games. We take it game-by game, but our goal is to complete the season and be playing in Hot Springs."

Greenwood (19-5, 9-2) has three regular season games remaining, including Friday night at home versus Beebe as Reeves shoots for 700. The Lady Bulldogs would have to win three games in the Class 5A State Tournament next month in Russellville to reach the state finals in Hot Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs looked plenty capable on Tuesday against the Lady Panthers. Seven Lady Bulldogs scored six points or more, as Greenwood went deep into its bench and sent wave after wave of fresh bodies at the Lady Panthers (8-15, 2-9).

Despite not shooting great, Greenwood grabbed a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 37-19 at halftime.

A 3-pointer from freshman Mady Cartwright to open the fourth quarter gave Greenwood a 65-35 point lead and a running clock via the sportsmanship rule.

Cartwright and junior Kinley Fisher each scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort from Greenwood. Jaelin Glass added nine, Harley Terry eight and Abby Summitt, Ally Sockey and Shea Goodwin each had six.

"They're very good and they're deep and they don't drop off," Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy said. "That's obviously a big key to their success. Tonight we just tried to stay in front of them. We couldn't do it every time. When we did we were able to get a lot of stops. We tried to make them take shots from the perimeter. Unfortunately their speed is just a really big challenge to stay in front of."

Jael Harried led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Sydney Moorman had nine and Mia Hevener six.

Greenwood 80, Siloam Springs 44

Greenwood 19 18 25 18 -- 80

Siloam Springs 9 10 16 9 -- 44

Greenwood (19-5, 9-2): Fisher 15, Cartwright 15, Glass 9, Terry 8, Summitt 6, Sockey 6, Goodwin 6, Price 5, Clements 4, Gray 4, Brown 2.

Siloam Springs (8-15, 2-9): Harried 17, Moorman 9, Hevener 6, Winesburg 4, Henderson 3, C. Pfeiffer 3, Tiefel 2.

Boys

Siloam Springs 56, Greenwood 32

The Panthers hit their first six 3-pointers of the second half to turn a three-point halftime lead into a second half blowout.

Siloam Springs also snapped a five-game losing streak in the process.

Leading 24-21, Landon Ward opened the third quarter wit a 3-pointer and Drew Vachon followed with two straight treys.

Ward and Vachon traded triples and Josh Stewart's 3-pointer put Siloam Springs (13-9, 4-7) in front 44-23 with 2:49 left in the third.

Ward led the Panthers with 17 points, while Vachon had 11.

Jayce Garned led Greenwood (3-21, 0-11) with nine points, while Evan Bartlett had eight.

Siloam Springs 56, Greenwood 32

Greenwood 11 10 4 7 -- 32

Siloam Springs 12 12 24 8 -- 56

Greenwood (3-21, 0-11): Garnes 9, Bartlett 8, Ligon 5, Forbes 4, Stein 4, Lee 2.

Siloam Springs (13-9, 4-7): Ward 17, Vachon 11, Sauer 8, Perkins 6, Stewart 5, Wright 4, Winesburg 3, Hufford 1, Ford 1.

