On the road to Arenal, Costa Rica

We were checked out, loaded up, and on the road in record time this morning (Wednesday). Once we left San Jose, the traffic definitely lessened but the roads got more a bit more interesting.



We had some really steep curves and some narrow roads to deal with. Our bus driver Eduardo is amazing, and makes that bus seem like a small car. To take a break, we stopped at a small coffee farm, Cafe Tres Generaciones.



We sampled some fabulous coffee and saw some amazing tropical plants



like this Indian clock vine, Thunbergia mysorensis, and Pink trumpet vine, Podranea

We also saw a lot of bougainvillea, amaryllis, porter weed, poinsettias and lots of hydrangeas. Everywhere you look there are flowers.

After a nice break, we were back on the road to La Paz Waterfall Gardens.



In addition to some spectacular trails

and waterfalls,

they are an animal sanctuary for many species of bird,

reptile and animals

that were recovered from family pets or zoos. We were able to get up close and personal with a sloth

and some toucans

and parrots.

We had a nice lunch before heading out on the waterfall trail. The first stop was an example of an early settlement with a sampling of tea sweetened with sugar cane, rice pudding and homemade cheese.

It was a lot of steps heading down

but at the end, we also had quite a trek going back up. We had some spectacular scenery

but we definitely got our steps in. It was also quite a bit warmer today than it was yesterday. It was a great hike.



Heading from La Paz to Arenal was an interesting journey with roads reminiscent of the Pig Trail in Arkansas.



Our bus had an interesting time for a few turns and narrow bridges,

but Eduardo handled it all with ease. We saw quaint towns along the way, along with many fruit stands,

fields of yuca, cucumbers, high tunnels with strawberry and houseplant production,

and bananas and plantains. We also saw some Costa Rican raccoons called Coati or Coatimundi

on the side of the road. Instead of running from people, they ran to them thinking a meal was coming!

We made it to the town of La Fortuna and checked into our lovely hotel. After a quick clean-up, we were off to dinner. We also celebrated Lou's birthday,

complete with cake.

A great ending on a lovely day.