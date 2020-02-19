It had to be the most confusing quote in the paper on Sunday. We're not sure if it was meant to sound like something out of a Lewis Carroll book, but how else see it? For the record, a county CEO in Arkansas said this, in a Bill Bowden front-page Democrat-Gazette news story, in the largest paper of the week:

"It's unnecessary, it's redundant, but it's needed."

The spirit of Yogi Berra lives.

The county judge (of Independence County) was talking about another one of those gun-sanctuary ordinances/resolutions/press releases. They're all the rage among the local political types. Our not-so-considered editorial opinion on the things is that they're not much. Of anything. Except maybe something to put on a push-card in the next county election.

Several local officials in this state are following a national trend to enact these gun-sanctuary resolutions. Or maybe these counties and cities are now calling themselves Bill of Rights Sanctuaries. As if everything within the borders of the United States wasn't exactly that.

The theory is that the people of these particular counties, and in some towns and cities, need to be protected by other, more predominant governments trying to strip them of their constitutional rights. But the federal Union we've put together doesn't work that way.

These resolutions--put together by elected officials who mostly want to show their Second Amendment bona fides--don't have the force of law, but make for nice framed certificates. Or, as noted by a lawyer named Mark Herring, who serves as the attorney general of Virginia: "Localities and local constitutional officers cannot nullify state laws and must comply with gun violence prevention measures that the General Assembly may enact."

Ah, nullification. Is that old theory back again? It seems the courts have ruled against nullification at least since the Fugitive Slave Act. And most legal scholars would tell you that the Civil War ended most nullification efforts, if not certain unreconstructed opinions.

We are of the opinion that if a local county resolution, or even ordinance, could strengthen the U.S. Constitution--or at least part of it, like the Second Amendment--then the next local county official in your town could weaken it. And that can't happen. Well, it could happen; it just shouldn't be allowed to happen.

NB: The Second Amendment, which we wholeheartedly support, says the right to bear arms shall not be infringed. But even Antonin Scalia said that the right wasn't unlimited. (It's like the First Amendment, or any constitutional right, that way.) And the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that longstanding prohibitions against felons or the mentally ill getting firearms are perfectly constitutional. States might even prohibit carrying guns on school campuses, in churches, etc. Or states may implement red-flag laws, which several have. And state representatives must be able to do all of it without roadblocks by sub-sections of the state, that is, county governments.

Bill Bowden found an impressive attorney for his story named Mike Rainwater, who works for the Association of Arkansas Counties Risk Management Fund. While saying the association wasn't taking a position on the issue, he recommended, in a letter, that the county officials in rural Arkansas looking to take a brave stand on guns do so in a resolution, not an ordinance. Or as Mr. Rainwater wrote:

"An ordinance is a county law, and county law has to be lawful. In Arkansas, a county does not have the lawful authority to speak as a sovereign and declare that it will not follow state law. A resolution is an appropriate vehicle for a county to use to declare its position on the law and to declare its intent to obey the Constitution as written."

Translation, although probably not a perfect one: If you all want to pass these resolutions to make yourselves, and your constituents, feel better, go ahead. But it's probably not much more than make-work for your administrative assistants. If you want the state to listen to local voices, pass a resolution. Ordinances are much more troublesome.

Or better yet, run for the General Assembly, where this debate belongs.

