Sanders' campaign to call for partial recount in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus after the state Democratic Party late Tuesday released results of its recanvass that show Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in an effective tie.

Sanders' senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the campaign has had a representative in contact with the Iowa Democratic Party throughout the recanvass process. "Based on what we understand to be the results, we intend to ask for a recount," he said.

A Sanders spokesman confirmed that the campaign still planned to pursue a recount after the party released its updated results.

In the new results, released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.004 percentage point.

The AP remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to a recount.

The caucuses had significant issues in collecting and reporting data from individual precincts on caucus night. There were also errors in the mathematical equations used to calculate the results in individual caucus sites.

The Iowa Democratic Party had previously said publicly that the only opportunity to correct the math would be a recount, but after a vote by its state central committee, the party changed that policy. It agreed to change some mathematical errors during the recanvass, in instances where "the rules were misapplied in the awarding of delegates" to viable candidates. That changed the results of the caucuses slightly, but resulted only in a slimmer margin separating the two front-runners.

The state party corrected 29 precincts overall in the recanvass, 26 of those because of mathematical errors and three because of reporting errors.

In a recount, party officials use the preference cards that caucusgoers filled out to outline their first and second choices in the room on caucus night, then rerun all the math in each individual precinct.

The Iowa Democratic Party states in its recount and recanvass manual that "only evidence suggesting errors that would change the allocation of one or more national delegates will be considered an adequate justification for a recount."

Iowa awards 41 national delegates in its caucuses. As it stands, Buttigieg has 13 and Sanders has 12. Trailing behind are Elizabeth Warren with eight, Joe Biden with six and Amy Klobuchar with one.

The 41st and final delegate from Iowa will go to the overall winner.

In its recanvass request, the Sanders campaign outlined 25 precincts and three satellite caucuses where it believes that correcting faulty math could swing the delegate allocation in Sanders' favor and deliver him, not Buttigieg, that final delegate.

A Section on 02/19/2020