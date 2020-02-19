HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bauxite hires new coach

Bauxite hired former University of Arkansas player Caleb Perry as its new coach Tuesday night.

Perry replaces Daryl Patton, a four-time state championship coach at Fayetteville who had coached the Miners since 2016. Patton was hired at Little Rock Southwest in January.

Perry had served as offensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama. He played at Arkansas in 1999-2003 under Houston Nutt.

-- Jeremy Muck

BASEBALL

Baylor blanks UAPB

Baylor (3-1) scored seven runs in the first inning to shut out the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-4) 10-0 in 7 innings on Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

Baylor took advantage of an error by UAPB third baseman Humberto Maldonado and a balk by Race Tittle. Hunter Seay delivered a sacrifice fly, Ricky Martinez had an RBI single, Estaban Cardoza-Oquendo had a two-run double, Kyle Nevin had an RBI single and Kyle Harper had a two-run home run.

Four Baylor pitchers, led by Hambleton Oliver (2-0), held UAPB to two hits. Tittle (0-1) took the loss, allowing 10 runs, 3 earned, on 8 hits in 21/3 innings.

ASU, UALR games postponed

Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's games were postponed Tuesday because of the weather.

The Red Wolves, who were scheduled to play at Ole Miss, will play April 28 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The Trojans, who were scheduled to play Grambling State at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, will play today at 3 p.m.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas 13th going into final round

The University of Arkansas shot a 288 in the second round of The Prestige in La Quinta, Calif.

The Razorbacks have a 581 total through two rounds. Texas leads with a 554, and Pepperdine is second with a 559.

Individually, Tyson Reeder of Arkansas is tied for 28th with a 143 total.

Late rush puts UCA in second

The University of Central Arkansas moved up six spots on the leaderboard in the final round of the LaTour Intercollegiate in Mathews, La., to finish second to Abilene Christian.

The Bears finished with an 833 total after a final-round 275. Abilene Christian won the event with an 820.

Individually, Josh Turnock and Blaine Calhoun of Central Arkansas finished tied for second with a 205, three shots back of champion Alex Clouse. Trey DePriest finished tied for 11th at 209.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas finishes 10th in Mexico

The University of Arkansas finished 10th at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Razorbacks shot an 881 total. Virginia won the tournament with an 856, and LSU was second at 858.

Individually, Junior Maria Hoyos finished tied for 10th with a 214 (76-67-71).

Henderson State wins in Alabama

Henderson State University won the Badger Invitational in Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday.

The Reddies shot a 914 total to defeat Shorter University by 29 strokes. The University of Arkansas at Monticello was third at 952.

Individually, Hannah Choi of Henderson State finished tied for second at 223. Allie Branch shot a 226 and finished tied for fourth. Karen Lee shot a 233 and finished tied for sixth. Daphney Tilton shot a 235 and finished tied for ninth. Taylor Loeb finished tied for 11th at 237.

Leah Rowe of UAM won the event with a 216.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas moves up in rankings

The University of Arkansas (7-1) moved up to No. 23 in the NFCA Coaches poll Tuesday.

The Razorbacks moved up after an undefeated weekend at the FGCU Invitational.

Arkansas hosts the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park starting Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. game against Boston University.

UCA pitcher wins Southland award

Jordan Johnson of the University of Central Arkansas was named Southland Conference pitcher of the week on Tuesday.

Johnson had a complete-game shutout against Middle Tennessee. She had two strikeouts and allowed four hits against Akron. She defeated South Dakota by striking out one in four innings.

SAU players win GAC awards

Christina Hill and Sydney Wader of Southern Arkansas University were named player and pitcher of the week, respectively, by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Hill hit .714 with a 1.286 slugging percentage in four games at the Alvy Early Memorial Classic. Against Upper Iowa, she went 4 for 5 with 2 triples and 5 RBI. Against Pittsburg State, she hit a grand slam to complete a cycle and drove in a school-record eight runs.

Wader threw 10 scoreless innings as she improved to 6-0 and lowered her ERA to 1.82. She struck out six against Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State to increase her total to 41 in 392/3 innings of work. She allowed a total of seven base runners.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/19/2020