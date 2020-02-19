Thea Foundation OK'd for $48,000

North Little Rock City Council members agreed Monday to make a $48,000 payment to the Thea Foundation to continue their partnership.

City Council members unanimously voted to allow the foundation to continue providing a downtown student art gallery and artistic programs intended to develop interest in art among young people.

The foundation programs are offered statewide and are available to students in kindergarten-through-12th grades. The foundation's scholarship program has awarded more than $2.3 million to Arkansas high school seniors.

Pact to continue at-risk-youth work

North Little Rock entered a program agreement Monday with the North Little Rock Police Athletic League to continue the league's work with at-risk youths in the community.

City Council members unanimously approved the provision of $60,000 to the Police Athletic League for a variety of sports programs, classes and activities for at-risk youths.

"They have done some good work, and I am excited to see them continue," Mayor Joe Smith said at the meeting.

The Police Athletic League operates its organization and programs entirely with volunteer staffing, and devotes all revenue for sports and other activities for city youths at no costs to the participants, according to city documents.