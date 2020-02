TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

ASU men vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 15-12, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 7-18, 3-13 SERIES ASU leads 41-27

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Fr. 11.4 2.9 G Christian Willis, 6-1, Jr. 5.6 1.4 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 12.2 3.2 F Antwon Jackson, 6-7, Fr. 2.7 2.5 F Malik Brevard, 6-8, Sr. 5.9 6.1 COACH Mike Balado (39-52 in three seasons at ASU)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Erie Olonade, 5-11, Jr. 4.4 1.9 G Michael Ertel, 6-2, Jr. 16.2 3.1 G Langston Powell, 6-5, So. 4.0 1.8 F Tyree White, 6-8, Sr. 9.5 5.6 C Chris Efretuei, 7-1, Jr. 4.8 4.3 COACH Keith Richard (119–192 in 10 seasons at Louisiana-Monroe)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULM 71.0 Points for 62.5 71.4 Points against 67.5 -1.6 Rebound margin -1.9 +1.4 Turnover margin -2.2 44.0 FG pct. 42.2 35.6 3-pt pct. 33.5 70.7 FT pct. 67.2 CHALK TALK Arkansas State enters on a five-game losing streak. … Louisiana-Monroe enters off a 50-49 loss at South Alabama on Saturday. … ULM junior

guard Michael Ertel ranks fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game.

UCA men at Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas

RECORDS UCA 9-17, 8-7 Southland Conference; Stephen F. Austin 22-3, 13-1

SERIES SFA leads 20-2

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Roti Ware, 6-3, Jr. 9.4 2.5 G Cameron Johnson, 6-4, Jr. 11.1 4.0 G Kevon Harris, 6-6, Sr. 18.0 5.7 F Nathan Bain, 6-6, Sr. 5.6 3.5 F Gavin Kensmil, 6-7, Jr. 11.5 6.8 COACH Kyle Keller (82-41 in four seasons at SFA)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Jr. 13.5 3.6 G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 14.8 4.6 G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, So. 12.5 6.3 F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 7.2 3.7 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.7 7.7 COACH Anthony Boone (8-9 as UCA interim coach this season)

TEAM COMPARISON

SFA UCA 80.2 Points for 74.8 67.6 Points against 83.1 +7.0 Rebound margin -0.3 +4.4 Turnover margin -3.7 49.2 FG pct. 41.6 36.9 3-pt pct. 31.6 69.5 FT pct. 70.4 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas enters off

an 82-67 loss at Sam Houston State on

Saturday. … Stephen F. Austin enters on

a nine-game winning streak and leads the

Southland Conference by 2 1/2 games at 13-1. … SFA won the first meeting against UCA this season, 77-76, on Jan. 15 in Conway.

UCA women vs. Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 11-13, 7-8 Southland Conference; Stephen F. Austin 19-4, 12-2

SERIES SFA leads 17-8

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 9.5 4.6 G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Jr. 5.6 2.0 G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 7.6 4.6 F Terri Crawford, 6-1, Fr. 6.4 4.4 F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 8.2 6.2 COACH Sandra Rushing (152-91 in eight seasons at UCA)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marissa Banfield, 5-6, Jr. 9.2 1.6 G Kennedy Harris, 5-8, Sr. 5.6 2.7 G Stephanie Visscher, 6-0, So. 14.0 6.8 F Riley Harvey, 6-0, Sr. 6.4 4.8 F/C Aiyana Johnson, 6-3, So. 13.0 8.5 COACH Mark Kellogg (112-38 in five seasons at SFA)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SFA 56.5 Points for 71.5 57.3 Points against 53.7 +7.1 Rebound margin +6.5 -2.8 Turnover margin +3.6 40.3 FG pct. 44.6 21.1 3-pt pct. 29.5 63.3 FT pct. 64.3 CHALK TALK Stephen F. Austin has won the past six meetings against Central Arkansas, which included a 102-41 victory on Jan. 15 in Nacogdoches, Texas. … SFA enters on a three-game winning streak. … UCA has dropped back-to-back games against New Orleans and Sam Houston State.