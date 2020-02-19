Turk acquitted, then jailed again

Turkish soldiers guard a barricaded entrance to the courthouse outside Istanbul where activists were on trial Tuesday over anti-government protests in 2013. Supporters broke into applause and tears when a judge quickly read the panel’s verdict for acquitting the defendants. More photos at arkansasonline.com/219trial/. (AP/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL -- Turkish prosecutors detained a prominent philanthropist over alleged ties to a 2016 coup attempt Tuesday night, just hours after a court acquitted him on terrorism-related charges and ordered his release from jail after 840 days.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office said in a statement that it planned to appeal the verdict of a panel of judges finding Osman Kavala innocent and setting him free.

Prosecutors also ordered Kavala to remain jailed while he is investigated in a separate case.

Earlier Tuesday, a panel of judges acquitted Kavala and eight other activists of charges related to anti-government protests in 2013. They were accused of organizing the protests in an attempt to overthrow the Turkish government.

The prosecutor's office said it is investigating him for an attempted overthrow of the Turkish constitutional order through alleged links to the 2016 coup attempt. The Turkish government blames the plot on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

More than 100 supporters waiting to see Kavala walk free from the prison where he has spent more than two years in pretrial detention were stunned by the news. An anxious silence took over the crowd.

Similar detention orders, overturning court decisions, have taken place before in the case of jailed writers.

Kavala, 63, is a former entrepreneur who founded a nonprofit organization, Anadolu Kultur, that focuses on cultural and artistic projects promoting peace and dialogue. The 2013 protests at the center of the first case started to oppose the planned development of a small park in central Istanbul. The Gezi Park demonstrations grew into a wider protest movement across Turkey.

Kavala was arrested in November 2017, four years after the protests. The European Court of Human Rights ruled for his immediate release in December, saying Kavala's extended time in custody served "the ulterior purpose of reducing him to silence" with a "chilling effect on civil society."

He rejected the accusation that he organized and financed the 2013 protests. He said he took part in peaceful activities to defend the environment and the park, which is near his office.

Critics saw the charges and resulting trial as a momentous bid by those in power to crack down on opposition voices and criminalize mass anti-government protests. A total of 16 people were accused of organizing or aiding in the 2013 protests in an attempt to violently overthrow the government.

Supporters broke into applause and tears when a judge quickly read the panel's verdict for acquitting the activists instead of convicting them and imposing the lengthy sentences many had feared. The judge said Turkish authorities did not present enough "concrete and certain evidence" to convict.

"It's a great verdict. Acquittal was the only thing that could be just. This is the verdict we should have been given two years ago," Andrew Gardner of Amnesty International told The Associated Press before the news of Kavala's detainment. "We will have to see what comes next but today is a decision to celebrate."

More than 300 people came to watch the trial Tuesday, joining lawmakers, foreign delegates and rights group members at a courthouse near the Silivri maximum security prison campus, on the outskirts of Istanbul. Hundreds of others waited outside.

Prosecutors had requested prison terms of 15-20 years for the six other acquitted defendants -- filmmakers, a lawyer and an urban planner -- charged with aiding the attempt to overthrow the government.

An estimated 3.6 million people joined the Gezi Park protests, according to government estimates, and thousands were injured. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse mostly peaceful protesters and were accused of using excessive force.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Badendieck and Suzan Fraser of The Associated Press.

