UNDER THE RADAR: Clinton's Kragen Bradley

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Clinton’s Kragen Bradley.

Class: 2020

Position: Combo guard

Size: 6-2, 170 pounds

Interest: North Arkansas College, Central Baptist College and Harding

Stats: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, 41 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent at the free throw line

Clinton coach Cole Gardner:

“He’s a scoring guard, elevates on his jumpshot. He shoots a college-level jumpshot. He doesn't shoot like in high school where they barely get any lift off the floor. He’s good at finishing at the rim with body control. Very acrobatic. A lot of times he has to guard people bigger than him. When he gets matched up with somebody smaller it’s easier for him because he’s had to guard so many bigger people.

“Especially this year, he’s been our go-to guy. He’s averaging about 25 per game and that's probably getting faceguarded every game. He’s reached over 1,000 points in his varsity career.

“He’s a really good basketball player, but he’s even a better kid. Comes from a great family.”