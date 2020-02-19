Vacant seat draws school board's focus

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. today to discuss how to fill a vacant seat on the board.

The session will be in the district's central office boardroom, 1414 W. Main St. in Jacksonville.

Marcia Dornblaser, a member of the seven-member board since 2015, submitted a letter of resignation to Superintendent Bryan Duffie on Friday. Dornblaser, who represented Zone 1 in the district, said in the letter that her family situation has significantly changed in the past year and that it is in the best interest of her family that she make the difficult decision to resign from the board.

Dornblaser, a dental hygienist, was elected to the district's first-ever elected board in 2015 and reelected without opposition to a four-year term in 2019.

In cases of board vacancies, the remaining members of a school board are authorized by state law to appoint a new member as long as the appointment is made in a set amount of time. The new member can serve until the next annual school board election, at which time the new member must run for election and win to be able to continue to serve.

