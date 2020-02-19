Van Buren man gets 8 years for robbery

FORT SMITH -- A Van Buren man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on Tuesday on a federal charge of bank robbery.

Roy Dean Lamproe, 43, of Van Buren was sentenced to eight years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to the minutes of his sentencing. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III also imposed $103 in restitution.

Lamproe entered the Arvest Bank at 3015 U.S. 64 in Van Buren at about 2:50 p.m. on July 2, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office of the Western District of Arkansas. Lamproe placed two boxes on the teller line and displayed a handgun, the release said.

Lamproe then said there was a bomb inside one of the boxes and warned the tellers not to touch it, according to the plea agreement. The U.S. attorney's office said Lamproe told the tellers that he would detonate the bomb unless they gave him money, then he slid the other box toward a teller, indicating that the teller should put the bank's money inside the box. Another Arvest Bank employee later told investigators that she heard the robber say: "25 minutes until the bomb goes off. Don't touch the box; let the cops handle it."

Lamproe left Arvest Bank with $8,116 in cash, the plea agreement states. Law enforcement agents were able to identify Lamproe as a suspect and locate his last known address based on the physical description of him given by bank employees and an image of Lamproe captured by the bank's surveillance camera during the robbery.

Special agents with the FBI went to Lamproe's mother's residence in Van Buren, where they believed he was living. Relatives of Lamproe told agents that Lamproe had recently entered the residence carrying a box and had taken it upstairs. Agents had a parole waiver on file for Lamproe, and his mother granted consent for agents to search the residence.

Investigators recovered a box containing $8,013 in cash -- $103 short of the amount stolen.

Lamproe was arrested and taken to the Van Buren Police Department, the plea agreement stated. While there, he initially said he did not commit the bank robbery, then said he had been "set up" before ultimately confessing.

A federal grand jury indicted Lamproe on the bank robbery charge on Aug. 16, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 30.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Van Buren Police Department, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyra Jenner prosecuted the case for the federal government.

State Desk on 02/19/2020