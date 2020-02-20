2 key issues draw Californian’s focus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California should lower the legal bar for providing forced treatment to the mentally ill and building more homeless shelters, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday in his second State of the State address.

Newsom took the unusual step of devoting most of the annual speech to just two related issues: affordable housing shortfalls and homelessness. They have quickly eclipsed many of the state’s other problems since the Democratic governor took office a year ago.

He called it “a disgrace that the richest state in the richest nation … is falling so far behind to properly house, heal and humanely treat so many of its own people.”

While homeless populations in most states have declined recently, California’s jumped 16% last year to about 151,000 people, a problem that the governor said disproportionately affects members of minority groups. Meanwhile, a statewide housing shortage has compounded the issue, driving up prices and contributing to more people leaving California than moving in.

Newsom proposed lowering the threshold for conservatorships for those with mental illnesses, particularly for those experiencing homelessness who turn down medical aid. He said current laws set a “too high” threshold for compelling individuals to go into community treatment centers.

Legislation that Newsom signed last year authorized San Francisco to expand its conservatorship authority, a program that the city is still setting up. Civil-rights groups are concerned with expanding conservatorship programs.

Newsom last year also signed legislation exempting Los Angeles shelters and supportive housing from the state’s strict environmental review rules. He called for expanding that exemption statewide.

“We need more housing, not more delays,” he said.

Newsom announced that more mobile housing trailers are heading to Santa Clara, Riverside, Contra Costa, and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Stockton, after temporary shelters were previously sent to Oakland and Los Angeles County. And he said the state is making available 286 properties — including vacant lots, fairgrounds, armories and other state buildings — to be used by local governments to help the homeless.