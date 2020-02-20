500 of ship's quarantined let off

Passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship board a plane Wednesday in Tokyo, after being quarantined for two weeks because of the coronavirus. More photos at arkansasonline.com/220ship/. (AP/Koji Sasahara)

YOKOHAMA, Japan -- About 500 passengers left the cruise ship Diamond Princess on Wednesday at the end of a much-criticized two-week quarantine aboard the vessel, docked in Japan, that failed to stop the spread of the new virus among passengers and crew.

Authorities announced 79 more cases, raising the total on the ship to 621. Results were still pending for some other passengers and crew among the original 3,711 people onboard.

Japan's government has been questioned over its decision to keep people on the ship, which some experts have called a perfect virus incubator. The Diamond Princess is the site of the most infections outside China, where the illness named covid-19 emerged late last year.

Japanese soldiers helped escort some passengers, including a man in a wheelchair who wore a mask and held a cane. Some passengers got on buses to be transported to train stations in Yokohma, where the ship is docked.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said initially on Wednesday that those disembarking with negative virus tests have fulfilled the Japanese quarantine requirement and are free to walk out and go home on public transportation. He said passengers were only asked to watch their health carefully for a few days and notify health authorities if they have any symptoms or worries.

But after meeting with experts later in the day, he urged the former passengers to refrain from nonessential outings and to try to stay home for about two weeks.

"Covid-19 is not 100% known, and a lot of people got infected on the Diamond Princess. Taking those factors into consideration, we believe taking extra caution will contribute to preventing the risk of future infections," he said.

Some passengers said on Twitter that they received health forms in the morning asking if they had symptoms such as a headache, fever or coughing. Passengers who tested negative and had no symptoms still had to get their temperatures checked before leaving.

Passengers were provided with a certificate stating their negative test results and completion of the quarantine.

Mitsuo Kaku, a professor at Tohoku University's Laboratory of Infectious Disease, said on NHK that the risk of virus transmission by those who tested negative is low, but passengers who get off the ship should "use ample precautions" to protect themselves and people around them for about two more weeks.

The disembarking passengers had all left the ship by Wednesday evening, and Japanese officials are to spend the next three days conducting the disembarkation of about 2,000 others. The Diamond Princess was quarantined after one passenger who left the ship earlier in Hong Kong was found to have the virus.

Crew members, who couldn't be confined to their rooms because they were working, are expected to stay on the ship.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases said a report released Wednesday that the crew had not been fully isolated during the quarantine period. It said the quarantine was effective in reducing transmission among passengers, and that the increase in cases toward the end was mostly among crew or passengers in shared cabins.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said a more controlled health watch for the crew members is starting now because they can be spread out and kept in isolation by using vacated passenger rooms.

The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement Tuesday that people who tested positive recently were still on the ship as they waited for transportation to hospitals.

The United States evacuated more than 300 people over the weekend who are now in quarantine in the U.S. for another 14 days. South Korea earlier Wednesday picked up seven people from the cruise ship, placing the six South Koreans and one Japanese family member into quarantine.

The U.S. government said Americans who remained onboard instead of returning on chartered flights cannot return home for at least two weeks after they go ashore. Other governments picking up passengers have similar policies.

In China, inspectors in protective suits went door to door Wednesday in the epicenter of the viral outbreak to try to find every infected person in the epidemic that is showing signs of waning as new cases fell for a second-straight day.

The city of Wuhan, where the new form of coronavirus emerged, was in the final day of a campaign to root out anyone with symptoms who may have been missed so far.

"This must be taken seriously," said Wang Zhonglin, the city's new Communist Party secretary. "If a single new case is found [after Wednesday], the district leaders will be held responsible."

Mainland China reported 394 new cases and 114 additional deaths. There are 74,579 total cases and 2,118 deaths reported in China as of today.

In Iran, the virus has killed two elderly Iranian citizens, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Wednesday.

IRNA quoted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, as saying that both victims had been carrying the coronavirus and were in Qom, about 86 miles south of the capital, Tehran.

The state news agency said later that schools and universities in Qom would be closed so an investigation could take place. No additional details were released.

Information for this article was contributed by Mari Yamaguchi, Yanan Wang, Foster Klug, Sopheng Cheang, Eileen Ng, Katie Tam and Yu Bing of The Associated Press.

