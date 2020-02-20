9 people slain in Germany

A car where victims were shot sits on the street early today in Hanau, Germany, as police investigate. (AP/Michael Probst)

HANAU, Germany -- Nine people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, authorities said. Two hookah lounges reportedly were targeted.

German police say the shooter was found dead at his home.

Police said in a tweet early today that officers also found another body at the same address. No details were released about the other person.

Police gave no details about the gunman but said "there are currently no indications of further perpetrators."

Police said at least five people were wounded in the shooting.

A heavy police presence was in place in central Hanau, with officers cordoning off the scene of one of the shootings Wednesday as a helicopter hovered overhead. A car covered in thermal foil also could be seen, with shattered glass next to it. Forensic experts in white overalls collected evidence.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk said, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 12 miles east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

Police from neighboring Bavaria were deployed to help their German colleagues, news agency dpa reported.

Police officers block off the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in the city of Hanau in southwestern Germany after nine people were killed and several were wounded in separate shootings, reportedly at two hookah lounges. Police said the suspected shooter was found dead at his home. (AP/Michael Probst)

