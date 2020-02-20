Animal shelter opens after flu

TEXARKANA -- The Animal Care and Adoption Center opened to the public Tuesday, a week after an outbreak of flu among the staff caused a closing.

"This flu has been rough, and I would like to give my shelter staff a huge thank-you for being dedicated this week to the animals in our care while we have all been sick. Also thank you to the community for being so understanding and supportive during this time," Interim Director Kayla Tucker said in a Facebook post.

Until the opening, animal control officers continued to pick up strays, but the shelter didn't accept surrendered animals. During the closing, staff cared for the animals held in the shelter and worked to disinfect the premises.

More information is available at the Animal Care and Adoption Center at (870) 773-6388.

