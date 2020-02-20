Northwest Arkansas-based home renovation show 'Fixer to Fabulous' renewed for second season

A sign for the City of Bentonville is shown in this file photo.
Arkansas-based home renovation show Fixer to Fabulous has been renewed for a second season, according to a news release from HGTV.
The show, which debuted in the fall, features Bentonville couple Dave and Jenny Marrs, who renovate houses in Northwest Arkansas.
Similar to the popular but recently ended Fixer Upper, the couple remodels homes to meet clients’ wishes while also managing a family farm and a large family.
Dave Marrs heads construction while Jenny Marrs designs the homes inside and out.
The series attracted 17.9 million viewers in its first season, according to the release. The second season is slated to be 13 episodes.
