Arkansas flu deaths rise by 10 in a week

In this file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Arkansas was among 44 states where the level of flu activity was described as high and 48 states where it was described as geographically widespread. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ten more flu-related deaths have been reported to the state Department of Health in the past week, raising the toll in the current flu season to 56, the department reported Wednesday.

The latest deaths include five people who were 65 or older, four people who were age 45-64 and one who was age 25-44.

Of the others who have died of the flu this season, 27 were 65 or older, 13 were age 45-64, five were age 25-44 and one was a child or teenager age 5-18.

The flu season generally runs from October through May.

At about this point in the previous season, 31 people had died.

A total of 120 flu-related deaths were reported by the time that season ended last spring.

During the week that ended Saturday, doctors offices reported an increase in the percentage of patients who had flu-like symptoms, according to a Health Department report.

Meanwhile, hospitals reported a slight decrease in the percentage of their emergency room patients who had such symptoms.

As of Tuesday, at least 38 schools or school districts had briefly closed because of the number of students or teachers with the flu, the department reported.

An average of 7.5% of public school students were absent last week because of the flu or other reasons, compared with 8.4% a week earlier.

Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that flu activity as of Feb. 8 had been increasing after the first two weeks of the year.

Arkansas was among 44 states where the level of flu activity was described as high and 48 states where it was described as geographically widespread.

The overall rate of hospitalization has been similar to previous flu seasons, but it has been higher than usual for children and young adults, the CDC reported.

Metro on 02/20/2020