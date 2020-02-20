Arkansas women beat Tennessee for 2nd straight year

Arkansas guard Alexis Tolefree (2) shoots during a game against Tennessee on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( David Beach )

— For the first time, Arkansas has defeated Tennessee’s women’s basketball team two years in a row.

Amber Ramirez scored 29 points to lead the No. 22 Razorbacks to an 83-75 victory over the Lady Vols on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena. It was Arkansas’ third consecutive win, while Tennessee lost its fifth straight.

The Razorbacks (21-5, 9-4 SEC) led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter and didn’t trail after the first quarter. They led 33-25 at halftime.

Arkansas made 40 percent of its field goal attempts (28 of 70) and was 11-of-29 from 3-point range.

Tennessee made 47 percent of its shots (31 of 66), but the Lady Vols committed 23 turnovers the Razorbacks converted into 23 points.

Alexis Tolefree scored 22 points and Chelsea Dungee added 16 for Arkansas. Rae Burrell scored 21 to lead Tennessee (17-9, 7-6).

Thursday’s win was Arkansas’ fifth in 36 games against the Lady Vols. Four of the Razorbacks’ wins in the series have come since 2012, including by one point last season in Knoxville, Tenn.