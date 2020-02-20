At the post

DAY 16 of 57

Silver Prospector earned a preliminary Beyer speed figure of 97 for his 1-length victory in Monday's Grade III Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds.

The Southwest was redemption for Silver Prospector, who finished fourth in the Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 24. A son of turf standout Declaration of War, Silver Prospector was already on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard after closing his 2-year-old campaign with a victory in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes on Nov. 30 at Churchill Downs.

Silver Prospector earned 10 points for his Southwest victory and has 21 points overall, ranking sixth on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

Trainer Steve Asmussen said Silver Prospector will be pointed toward the Grade II Rebel Stakes on March 24, the final major local prep race for the Arkansas Derby on April 11. The Rebel will offer 85 points to the top four finishers (50-20-10-5) toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby.

"We certainly aren't there yet," owner Steve Orr said. "We're going to have to have another good showing somewhere, I think, with the points system to make it. We obviously have hope, but not a fever."

Other locally-based horses pointing toward the 1 1/16-mile Rebel include Smarty Jones runner-up Three Technique and Basin, who is also under consideration for the Grade III Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 7. Basin, who is based at Fair Grounds, hasn't started since winning the Grade I Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga on Sept. 2.

Nominations to the Rebel close March 5.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department.

