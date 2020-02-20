Barn to add different element to Momentary

Attendees gather on the lawn during the Meet the Momentary soft opening event Oct. 5 at the Momentary in Bentonville. The four-hour community event gave a taste of what the art and performance venue will offer when it opens Saturday (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- A barn will add a different feel for the Momentary, the art space's director said.

The barn was built by specialist pop-up structure company Brandwacht in the Netherlands, Lieven Bertels, director of the Momentary, said in an email.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved a permit for the Momentary Barn. The permit is good for 14 months, said Jon Stanley, city senior planner.

The barn will be a mobile space that can be used for events such as FreshGrass in April, Bertels said.

FreshGrass is described as "wonderland of traditional and cutting-edge bluegrass and roots music," according to the FreshGrass website.

The permit request was for a wood and steel frame barn. The barn would host infrequent special events related to the Momentary, according to planning documents.

The barn won't be on a permanent foundation, and it won't be connected to public utilities. Temporary irrigation service and temporary electrical power will be used, according to planning documents.

"It will contrast nicely with our industrial setting and can house concerts, food and beverage operations, and events," Bertels said.

It will be assembled for the first time in early April immediately south of the Momentary, he said.

Planners also approved a rezoning for SOMO -- South of Momentary. The rezoning was to a planned unit development designation from general commercial, downtown mixed-use residential, according to planning documents.

The planned unit development will contain the Momentary development and future phases to the south, according to planning documents.

The first phase will include a parking garage for the venue. The second phase includes a multifamily housing development.

It isn't known when work on phase one will begin, Stanley said. Any large-scale development associated with the project will need Planning Commission approval, he said.

Future potential phases include additional multifamily housing in a mixed-use development and expanding the main building, according to planning documents.

The project is an expansion of the concept of the Momentary and the neighboring Eighth Street Market projects, according to information from Wheeler Kearns Architects of Chicago provided in the planning documents.

The address listed for the projects is 507 S.E. E St., according to planning documents. Both items now go to the City Council for approval.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art owns the Momentary, which will open to the public Saturday.

NW News on 02/20/2020