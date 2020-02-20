Sections
Benefits With Friends: Bost backers make Grape Escapes

Today at 7:49 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Don Bailey Jazz, led by Don Bailey, director of jazz studies at UAFS, will perform at the BOST Inc. benefit Grape Escapes, A Vine Affair on March 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Fort Smith. (File Photo)

BOST Inc. backers will have the opportunity to make a Grape Escape at the nonprofit organization's annual A Vine Affair on March 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Fort Smith.

Guests will have their pick from more than 350 wines and cuisine from area restaurants and caterers.

Grape Escapes, A Vine Affair

Who: BOST

What: Wine, cuisine tasting, wine pull, Don Bailey Jazz, live auction, raffle

When: 6 p.m. March 6

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton in Fort Smith

Tickets: $100

Attire: Cocktail

Information: (479) 652-4553 or jhill@bost.org

Proceeds from the evening will help the nonprofit organization fulfill its mission: "To empower people with disabilities, and their families, to achieve greater independence by providing lifelong choices, support and learning opportunities."

Founded in 1959 for children with special needs by Fort Smith pediatrician Dr. Michael Bost, the community-based group now serves more than 1,000 men, women and children with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs on a daily basis with a wide range of services and programs, according to BOST's website.

Offerings include intermediate care facilities, a development center and work development for adults and a child development center.

The cocktail-attire event will also include a live auction, raffle, live music by Don Bailey Jazz, wine pull and red carpet entrance.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at Sodie's Wine & Spirits or grapeescapes.org or by calling (479) 652-4553. All guests must be 21 years old.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

NAN Our Town on 02/20/2020

Print Headline: Bost backers make Grape Escapes

