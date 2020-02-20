Blue Devils topped at NC State again

North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson (11) puts up a shot in front of Duke guard Tre Jones on Wednesday during the Wolfpack’s 88-66 victory over the No. 6 Blue Devils in Raleigh, N.C. (AP/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C.-- Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, including his third halfcourt shot this season, to help North Carolina State defeat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 on Wednesday night.

Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack (17-9, 8-7 ACC), who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3).

It was a desperately needed marquee win to boost the NCAA Tournament resume for the Wolfpack, who never trailed on the way to extending Duke's recent frustrations in Raleigh. Duke has now lost six of eight in PNC Arena dating to 2010, with five of those coming against the Wolfpack and one being an NCAA Tournament loss to Mercer in 2014.

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 27 points to lead Duke, which shot 38% and struggled both at the line and from the arc. The Blue Devils made just 4 of 17 three-pointers and 10 of 22 free throws, part of an all-around shaky showing that included a complete inability to slow Johnson and Daniels in the first half.

NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 90,

SYRACUSE 66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Jordan Nwora scored 17 points, Dwayne Sutton added 16 and Louisville (22-5, 13-3 ACC) routed Syracuse to end a two-game losing streak.

Buddy Boeheim had 15 points for Syracuse (14-12, 7-8).

NO. 12 VILLANOVA 91,

DePAUL 71

CHICAGO -- Saddiq Bey and Collin Gillespie each made five of Villanova's 18 three-pointers, and the 12th-ranked Wildcats (20-6, 9-4 Big East) used their long-range shooting to beat DePaul (13-13, 1-12).

NO. 16 SET0N HALL 74,

NO. 21 BUTLER 72

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sandro Mamukelashvili hit an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer to give Seton Hall (19-7, 11-3 Big East) a stunning victory over Butler.

The winning shot came on an inbound play after the officials reviewed a missed shot by Quincy McKnight and added two tenths of a second, putting 0.6 on the clock.

McKnight inbounded the ball and Mamukelashvili caught it and tossed it at the basket. It hit the rim and rolled in. Knight led the Pirates with 18 points.

Kamar Baldwin had 20 points for Butler (19-7, 7-7).

NO. 22 HOUSTON 76, TULSA 43

HOUSTON -- Caleb Mills scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead No. 22 Houston (21-6, 11-3 American) to a victory over Tulsa (17-9, 9-4).

Martins Igbanu had 15 points, and Jeriah Horne added 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa.

SEC

GEORGIA 65, NO. 13 AUBURN 55

ATHENS, Ga. -- Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, including a late three-pointer to slow No. 13 Auburn's comeback attempt, and the Bulldogs (13-13, 3-10) beat the Tigers (22-4, 9-4).

J'Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Samir Doughty, who had 15 points, cut Georgia's lead to 58-53 with a three-point play with 1:02 remaining. Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final 1:01 to help protect the Bulldogs' lead.

In other SEC games Wednesday, Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 20 points and made four consecutive free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M (13-12, 7-6) to a come-from-behind 74-68 victory over Alabama (14-12, 6-7) in Tuscaloosa, Ala. ... Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and D.J. Stewart scored 16 as Mississippi State (17-9, 8-5) held off South Carolina 79-76 in Starkville, Miss. Maik Kotsar's 24 points led South Carolina (16-10, 8-5).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 6 UCONN 74,

TULANCE 31

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Anna Makurat and Megan Walker each scored 18 points and No. 6 UConn secured a share of its seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference regular-season title with a rout of Tulane.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Huskies (22-3, 12-0). Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored nine points and handed out six assists.

Krystal Freeman and Irina Parau each scored seven points to lead Tulane (12-14, 7-6).

In other games involving Top 25 women, Kaila Charles scored 16 points while Shakira Austin and Diamond Miller each added 12 to help No. 7 Maryland rout Wisconsin 85-56. ... Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points and Veronica Burton added 23 as No. 18 Northwestern won its sixth in a row by blitzing Rutgers 82-65.

Sports on 02/20/2020