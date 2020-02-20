Marriage Licenses

Edgar Fondon, 41, and Daphne Little, 49, both of North Little Rock.

Brittney Reynolds, 27, of Jacksonville, and Johnathon McCraw, 23, of North Little Rock.

Lance Bruce, 38, and Christin Jackson, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Seth Willis, 35, and Korry Dunn, 31, both of Little Rock.

Osondu Iwuchineke, 52, and Elizabeth Ledguies, 60, both of Little Rock.

Jose Benitez, 38, and Yessica Rivera, 35, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Anderson, 44, and Tamika Walls, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Etter Nolen, 53, and Kenneth Appleby, 51, both of Little Rock.

Boyd Black, 55, and Michele Graves, 59, both of Little Rock.

Jaquavien Manning, 24, and Victor Owens, 31, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Young, 21, and Leidy Esquivel Pinula, 25, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Mays, 39, and Lauren Witzke, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-648 Karen Matthews v. Ricky Matthews.

20-651 Tamyla McElroy v. Rodney Lloyd.

20-653 Kiuna Ritchie v. Rashad Ritchie.

20-654 Sharonica London-Green v. Bobby Green Jr.

20-655 Janet Berry v. Darrell Berry.

20-658 Tiffany Davis v. Miqdas Bancie.

20-659 Abdullah Shakhatreh v. Elsie Hunter.

20-660 Owen Gazette v. Melissa Gazette.

20-663 Caramel Doles v. Frederick Doles Jr.

20-664 Darriel Ezell v. Jessica Ezell.

20-665 Sharon Burkett v. Fernando Burkett.

GRANTED

19-2955 Lauren Farley v. Eugene Farley Jr.

19-3885 Kristina Nierstheimer v. Lee Nierstheimer.

19-3919 Dale Raggio Jr. v. Casandra Raggio.

19-4153 Pamela Loyd v. Matthew Loyd.

19-4208 Shannon Odom Keener v. Kevin Keener.

19-4240 Mona Simpson v. Kelvin Simpson.

19-4374 Julie Fairchild-Cardwell v. Bryan Cardwell.

19-4488 Austin Ivy v. Vi Tran.

19-4679 Pamela Jamelo v. Enrique Jamelo.

20-161 Kimberly Williams v. Fred Williams.

20-249 Arthur Richardson v. Gloria Richardson.

