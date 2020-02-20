District accepting applications to fill vacancy on School Board

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is taking applications until 5 p.m. March 6 from people who would be interested in filing the Zone 1 vacancy on the district's School Board.

The vacancy was created with the resignation last week of Marcia Dornblaser, who cited family demands as the reason for leaving the position.

Zone 1 residents interested in filling the temporary position can apply by mailing a letter of intent, along with a resume, to Amy Arnone, 1414 W. Main St., Jacksonville, 72076, or by emailing her at aarnone@jnpsd.org.

Candidates must be registered voters and live in Zone 1.

All interested candidates who submit letters of intent with resumes are invited to address the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board at a special meeting 6 p.m. March 9 at Jacksonville High School.

The board will select a temporary replacement at that special board meeting after hearing from all candidates.

The newly appointed temporary member for Zone 1 will serve until the next school election in May 2021.

If the appointee wishes to continue service, then the appointee must file for election and be elected by voters to complete the remainder of the terms, which expires in May 2023.

More information is available by calling Superintendent Bryan Duffie at (501) 241-2080, or School Board President Daniel Gray at (501) 982-2159.

The general boundaries for Zone 1 are the area between the city limits boundary with Sherwood on the west, Wooten and Valentine roads on the south, a portion of Lonoke County on the east and Military Road, Redmond Road, Marshall Road, McArthur Drive and Little Rock Air Force Base on the north.

All School Board members are required to have annual training and to give full financial disclosure annually.

More information on requirements for school board members is available by calling the Arkansas School Boards Association at (501) 372-1415.

