EDITORIAL: As the sports world turns, upside down

The commissioner of Major League Baseball came out the other day, warning managers that their pitchers shouldn't target Astros players. Apparently, he was warning against some kind of attempt to police the game on the field. That the Astros players used technology to steal signs in 2017, and win the World Series that year, is no longer being contested. The commissioner just doesn't want anybody getting buzzed at the plate in 2020. Or worse.

To which one baseball insider put it: "The Astros win again."

Sign stealing has always been part of the sport. But the unwritten rules of baseball say 1) You can't use technology or electronics to do it; and 2) If the team in the field suspects the team at bat is stealing signs organically, somebody is getting a tooth ball. Actually No. 1 might be written down somewhere. There was apparently a memo in the last few years warning against relaying pitching signs to batters.

What the commissioner's message does, in effect, is tell all pitchers throwing against the Astros in 2020 that they can't go inside. Which is an advantage for the Houston team. And any pitcher who does throw inside, and misses his mark, might get tossed from the game immediately. That is, without an in-game warning. Which is another advantage for the Houston team.

This scandal isn't going away, although we're inclined to agree with the radio guys on Little Rock sports radio who said this will be good for baseball ratings this spring. Sports fans love to hate a bad guy. And since the Yankees aren't good enough to be the bad guys anymore, somebody has to wear the black hat.

Enter a team with some really ugly uniforms from south Texas.

• Drew Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints football team, says he's coming back for a 20th year. And why not? He just posted the best completion percentages in NFL history--for the last three years in a row. There have been 12 seasons in which a quarterback has passed for 5,000 yards in that league. Drew Brees is the only player with more than one such season. And he has five of them.

If another particular quarterback of some note goes back to his team in Boston, it'll be fun watching them go back and forth on all these all-time records for one more year. At least.

• The current president of the United States has, for some reason, pardoned Eddie DeBartolo, the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, in regard to some unpleasantness from back in the '90s. Those with long memories will recall that Mr. DeBartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 for "failing to report a felony" when he was alleged to have paid off Edwin Edwards, the former governor of Louisiana, for a riverboat gambling license. Which prosecutors said cost Mr. DeBartolo a cool $400,000.

Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. never did get the casino. But he did get a conviction on his record and a couple of large fines. Why the president thought to grant executive clemency, we won't begin to guess.

• Some sports fans in these latitudes didn't much mind a rain delay, and watched the Daytona 500 anyway. But that crash was one of the worst we can remember. It's a matter of technical genius and safety priorities that nobody was killed.

• Of all the commissioners in professional sports in the United States, the one who is not underwater with fans might be Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA. The Association went through some turbulence last year after a dust-up with mainland China, in which Chinese advertisers cut ties with the NBA over pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. But even as those protests continue, the controversy with the NBA has died down as the season has progressed.

And this week, Commissioner Silver announced that the MVP award of the All-Star game will be named after Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in January. That will endear the league to its fans even more.

• The Arkansas Razorbacks probably won't make it to The Big Dance this year, although there is still an outside shot. A long, NBA-range, three-point shot. But watching them storm back at Florida the other night, after being down by 19, shows these kids just don't give up. They make every opponent nervous. That's a sign of good coaching.

• The Arkansas Razorback baseball team has already started the year (ranked No. 5, thank you). Which means the Texas League will be starting soon. Play ball, y'all. Some of us can't wait for that first hot dog of the year.

Editorial on 02/20/2020