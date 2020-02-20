Ex-senator's bribe trial reset to early '21

The federal trial of Gilbert Baker, a former state senator, state Republican party leader and lobbyist, was rescheduled Wednesday to Feb. 22, 2021.

Baker, 62, had asked Monday evening to delay the bribery, conspiracy and fraud case from its April 27 date to give his attorneys time to review "voluminous" documents and the complex legal issues involved in the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall granted the request to postpone, but didn't rule on two other requests of Baker's: that he be tried in a nonjury trial and that his conditions of release be amended to allow him to drink alcohol and be free from random drug and alcohol testing while awaiting trial. Baker's attorneys noted that prosecutors have said they will object to a non-jury trial.

The drinking and testing conditions were imposed because in 2016 Baker pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test. A toxicology report later showed that he tested positive for methamphetamine after his arrest.

Baker's charges, which accuse him of being the middleman in an effort to bribe a former Faulkner County circuit judge, cost him an executive position that he once held at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He later went back to teaching music at the university, but a spokesman said Wednesday that he retired on May 15, 2019.

