First civilian flight since '12 links Syria's two biggest cities

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a “final warning” Wednesday in Ankara for Syrian government forces to pull out of the Idlib area in northern Syria. More photos at arkansasonline.com/220aleppo/. (AP/Burhan Ozbilici)

ALEPPO, Syria -- A Syrian passenger jet landed in Aleppo on Wednesday from Damascus, marking the resumption of domestic flights between Syria's two largest cities for the first time since 2012, while the government's onslaught continued nearby with airstrikes reported in several rebel-held towns and villages.

The flight carrying Syrian officials and journalists was an indication that President Bashar Assad's government has consolidated control over the northwestern province of Aleppo and seized the last segments of the strategic M5 highway linking Aleppo to Damascus. The motorway is being repaired and is scheduled to reopen in coming days for the first time in eight years.

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, government forces have for weeks been conducting a military campaign to recapture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idlib province in northwestern Syria, the last rebel-held areas in the country. It has also strained cooperation between Turkey and Russia, whose governments support opposing sides in the war.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered what he called a "final warning" for Assad's forces to retreat from Idlib or face an "imminent" Turkish intervention.

The widening multiple-front Syrian offensive has sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing toward the border with Turkey in the biggest single displacement of the nine-year war. Escaping the bombs, many of them left with their belongings piled up on vehicles and are now staying in tents, in open fields and under trees in freezing temperatures near the Turkish border. The U.N. has put the number of civilians displaced since Dec. 1 at more than 900,000 -- most of them women and children.

The commercial Syrian Air flight landed in Aleppo after a 40-minute flight from Damascus and was welcomed by a military band on the tarmac. Syrian warplanes flew low overhead in a show of force and celebration. Syrian Tourism Minister Rami Radwan Martini and Transport Minister Ali Hammoud had earlier opened the airport for business.

Hammoud called the opening of the airport a "great joy" for Syrians and a "dream" for the ministry. It has been closed since 2012 because of fighting after Aleppo fell into rebel hands.

Backed by Russia and Iran, the Syrian army drove the rebels out of Aleppo in December 2016, after a siege and bombardment campaign. The airport opened briefly in 2017 but closed again over security concerns.

Airstrikes and shelling were reported Wednesday on several rebel-held areas, mostly near the towns of Daret Azzeh and Atareb. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, reported more than 120 airstrikes on Tuesday alone.

The Syrian Civil Defense, an activist group, reported that four civilians were killed and 18 were wounded in Tuesday's bombardment on several parts of Idlib.

In southern Syria, two Oxfam workers were killed by armed attackers in Daraa province, said Mark Lowcock, the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs chief.

Wissam Hazim, southern hub staff safety officer for the charity, and Adel Al-Halabi, a driver, were killed when their vehicle was attacked by an unidentified armed group, Oxfam said. An Oxfam volunteer also was injured, the group said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Suzan Fraser, Bassem Mroue and Daria Litvinova of The Associated Press.

