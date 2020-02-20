Fly tackle storage problems solved

The SimpliFLY is a modular tackle storage system that contains a waterproof container, zinger lines for essential tools and internal storage for small items like sinkers, hooks, tippets, leaders and fly boxes. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

With spring approaching, thousands of fly fishermen will visit Arkansas rivers, streams and lakes with an age-old problem. How to efficiently organize their tackle?

The SimpliFLY system might be the answer.

Unlike boaters that have vast storage space, fly fishermen and wading spin fishermen are limited to what they can carry on their bodies. Vests or waist pouch are traditionally the most practical solutions because they don't compromise mobility or casting. Vests have small, compact storage pockets that are vulnerable to immersion and associated long-term degradation.

For decades, I used a dry bag that holds a few packages of soft plastic baits and a dry box containing hooks, weights and beads. The pack also holds a water filter, sunscreen, a small waterproof camera and a waterproof smart phone case. I tie a rope to a loop on the bag and secure it to a belt loop with a carabiner. The bag floats behind me out of the way but easily accessible.

For all-day trips that involve wading long distances, I often used a larger dry bag that has shoulder straps. It's big enough to hold an entire day's worth of tackle, cameras, food and drinks.

For jumping in and out of a canoe or kayak to fish rapids and shoals, I use a fanny pack.

Fly fishermen have unique challenges for storing tackle. We must carry leaders and tippet material, hemostats, clippers, knot tying tool, fly boxes, tiny lead weights, strike indicators, knife and any other situational necessities. All of those materials are inaccessible if you tuck your fly-fishing vest inside your waders. If you wear your vest outside your waders or if you have to untuck your waders while standing in waist-deep water, much of your gear will get wet.

The SimpliFLY solves all of those problems with a single compact module. It consists of three octagonal ABS modules that fit together snugly with strong magnets to create a single, water resistant unit. Exterior dimensions are 61/4 inches wide, 71/4 inches tall, and 33/4 inches thick. It attaches to a fabric shoulder harness that snugs the storage unit to your chest.

On the exterior of one module are three retractable, heavy-duty clasps -- called zingers -- that hold frequently used items like forceps, clippers and a multi-tool. Four flush exterior magnets hold these items against the module and prevent them from dangling and getting in the way.

Opposing finger tabs enable a user to access each module with one hand. One module contains a stem that holds up to three spools of tippet. Three tippet dispenser ports allow you to pull tippet without opening the module.

There's also a long compartment in which I store a Tie Fast knot tying tool. Two smaller compartments hold the zinger reels, but there is a small bit of storage space beside the reels, as well.

A cavernous interior compartment contains a removable tray with a foam floor that fits inside the recess. Interior dimensions are 51/4 inches tall and 5½ inches wide. It's a giant fly box. Mine is packed with popping bugs of all sizes, but it will hold a lot of streamers, nymphs and dry flies, as well.

A third module contains a ring of eight storage compartments for hooks, strike indicators and other items. Within the ring are five compartments for tiny split shot. A clear, indexed, rotating lid keeps the shot confined to its individual compartments and prevents spillage. A single port allows you to access whichever split shot bay you need.

Outside of that compartment is a hexagonal, recessed drying surface where you can dry flies before returning them to storage.

Clear plastic windows cover each storage compartment and are held closed by locking tabs.

On the back of the shoulder harness is a nylon pack with two zippered compartments. The larger compartment is 91/2 inches tall and 71/2 inches wide empty. It has an interior partition and is large enough to hold a camera, phone, water bottle and small bottle of sunscreen.

The smaller exterior pouch is 7 inches tall and 71/2 inches wide. It holds additional fly boxes, a spare reel or spare spools. Sewn onto its exterior are 12 nylon web loops from which you can dangle additional items.

The rear of the harness also has a D-ring to hold a landing net.

I've been using the SimpliFLY for two years, and I don't miss my fly-fishing vest at all.

The SimpliFLY weighs 1 pound, 1 ounce empty. Manufacturer suggested retail price is about $70.

Sports on 02/20/2020