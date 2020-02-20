Freed Blagojevich lauds Trump

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s daughters Annie (left) and Amy smile Wednesday during a news conference outside their home in Chicago. More photos at arkansasonline.com/220chicago./ (AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO -- Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich thanked President Donald Trump after he commuted his sentence for political corruption, speaking Wednesday outside his Chicago home.

Blagojevich spoke in front of a large sign hanging off the landing of his home that read, "Thanks Mr. President." One man in a crowd of more than 100 reporters and well-wishers wore a rubber Blagojevich mask and hoisted the former governor's 2006 campaign sign.

The governor-turned-convicted felon even added an endorsement of Trump's bid for a second term.

"I'm a Trumpocrat," said Blagojevich, flanked by his wife and two daughters. "If I had the ability to vote, I would vote for him."

During the event in Chicago, the president fired off a tweet about Blagojevich, saying Blagojevich paid "a big price" for his convictions. Trump also alluded to Blagojevich's convictions for seeking to exchange an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by then President-elect Barack Obama for campaign contributions.

"Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat," Trump tweeted.

Prosecutors have said that they decided to arrest Blagojevich at his home on Dec. 9, 2008, to thwart his plan to sell the seat.

Outside the same home Wednesday, Blagojevich repeatedly praised the president, describing him as a criminal-justice reformer and thanking Trump for setting him free.

"We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump," Blagojevich said. "He didn't have to do this ... this is an act of kindness."

He declared himself "a freed political prisoner."

Blagojevich, 63, walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for wide-ranging political corruption, just hours after Trump granted him a commutation.

After he was indicted, but before he was convicted, Blagojevich was a contestant on Trump's NBC reality show, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2010. Trump praised Blagojevich at the time for having "a lot of guts" to appear on the program.

Blagojevich didn't answer direct questions at the public appearance Wednesday. He continually dabbed a handkerchief on a cut on his chin. He apologized to reporters, explaining, "It's been a long time since I shaved with a normal razor."

Trump's Wednesday tweet echoed comments he has made before, comparing efforts to investigate his own conduct and those who took down Blagojevich.

The tweet described Blagojevich's case as, "Another Comey and gang deal!"

"It was a prosecution by the same people -- Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group," Trump said earlier in the week. He was referring to Patrick Fitzgerald, the former U.S. attorney who prosecuted Blagojevich and now represents former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired from the agency in May 2017. Comey was not at the FBI or anywhere in the Department of Justice during the investigation and indictment of Blagojevich.

The Illinois House in January 2009 voted 114-1 to impeach Blagojevich, and the state Senate voted unanimously to remove him, making him the first Illinois governor in history to be removed by lawmakers. He entered prison in March 2012.

Blagojevich's wife, Patricia, went on a media blitz in 2018 to encourage Trump to step in, praising the president and likening the investigation of her husband to special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election -- a probe Trump long characterized as a "witch hunt."

On Wednesday, Blagojevich said he plans to draw upon his experiences to help people who've been wrongly incarcerated or given unduly harsh sentences.

"It is a broken criminal-justice system, and it has been for a long time," Blagojevich said, crediting Trump with doing more to fix it than other presidents

Blagojevich talked about his "long and unhappy journey" and the toll it took on his family.

His oldest daughter, Amy, now 23, graduated from high school, attended Northwestern University and got a master's degree in marketing while he was gone. His youngest daughter, Annie, was 8 when he left and is now driving, he said.

Blagojevich described his first prison cell as "cold and dark ... like a tomb." He said he was confined to 6-by-12-foot space in which he slept on the top bed of bunk beds. He recalled looking out a small window at night and thinking of his wife and children, saying to himself, "One day I will make it back to you."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Tarm and Katie Foody of The Associated Press; and by Susan Berger and John Wagner of The Washington Post.

