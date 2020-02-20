Girls get own wrestling showcase

Today is the girls' turn to wrestle for a state championship.

The first ever Arkansas girls state wrestling tournament starts at 11 a.m. today at the Jack Stephens Center on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, with the championship matches scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on mats 2 and 5.

Girls state wrestling tournament WHEN 11 a.m. today WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock TICKETS $8 SCHEDULE First round begins at 11 a.m. Second round, quarterfinals and semifinal matches are scheduled for this afternoon. Championship finals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on mats 2 and 5. Third-place matches are on mats 1 and 6, and the fifth-place matches are on mats 3 and 4.

In the first year of girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport, 31 schools have teams and 137 girls are competing in the state tournament.

There are 10 weight classes for the tournament -- 100, 108, 116, 124, 132, 140, 150, 165, 185 and 235 pounds. Among the top girls wrestlers in the state are Beebe's Suravieve Robertson (132), Fayetteville's Mayte Rodriguez (140) and Mountain Home's Amelia Frounfelter (185).

Robertson, who said she has been wrestling for three years against boys, was excited when girls wrestling became a sport in Arkansas.

"Most girls don't do wrestling because boys are wrestling them or their parents are scared of them getting hurt by the boys, so they never come out," Robertson said. "This year, they're coming out and saying, 'Yay, we can wrestle.' We had nine girls at the beginning of the season. We had one girl who couldn't come out before because her mom didn't want her touching any boy. It was that bad.

"So it's really good that we have girls wrestling."

The Arkansas Activities Association announced the addition of girls wrestling for the 2019-20 season in June at its annual summer workshop. Greg Hatcher, who is the tournament director for the boys and girls state tournaments, said he has been pleased with the success of girls wrestling in the first year.

"It's way better than expected," Hatcher said. "We have double figures in every weight class and averaging about 13-14 wrestlers in each weight class. When we started boys wrestling, we had three or four in some of the smaller weight classes.

"They really jumped out quick on it, especially considering we didn't announce we were going to have girls wrestling until June. There were a lot of girls who wrestled on the boys side who were ready to go."

Arkansas is one of 19 states to sanction girls wrestling, joining Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. In fact, Arkansas is one of five states that is holding its first girls state tournament this year, along with Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland and New Mexico.

"The boys wrestling had gone so well, so they [the AAA] said, 'Why wouldn't we give girls a chance to compete one on one on a mat?' " Hatcher said.

Beebe assistant wrestling coach Anthony Robertson is glad the move was made.

"Only 18 other states have this," Robertson said. "Oklahoma hasn't even sanctioned girls. I grew up in Oklahoma, and they've had wrestling for over 100 years and they still don't have girls. So, I think we're pretty ahead of the curve here in this state.

"We've always had girls on the team. So we've always been a proponent of girls wrestling and having females involved. For them to have their own season and their own state tournament is huge."

Searcy Coach Jerry Evans said having a girls team has been beneficial for the school.

"It's so much fun," he said. "They've been an absolute blessing to our program. They're such a joy to be around. They're supportive of each other and wanting each other to succeed. It's really been a lot of fun."

Suravieve Robertson said she is looking forward to competing today, and that the first girls state tournament can be a springboard for girls wrestling in The Natural State.

"State is huge for anyone," she said. "But if you place in the first year, it's huge. It makes you feel ecstatic. It will help with a lot of girls. Wrestling at state is going to be fun in the big gym and with big crowds."

The 12th annual boys state wrestling tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center.

Sports on 02/20/2020