Gun near UA campus spells arrest

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police on Sunday morning arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of earlier displaying a gun outside the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house near the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, a UA police spokesman said Monday.

City police arrested the boy, who is from Springdale, UA police Capt. Gary Crain said.

A UA student called police at 2:06 a.m. Sunday to report that someone had displayed a handgun outside the west entrance of the fraternity house and then ran away, according to information released Monday by university police.

Crain said no shots were fired. "Some words were exchanged" when an unknown group sought to enter the fraternity house, Crain said.

The residence is on the east side of Arkansas Avenue, across the street from the main campus grounds.

Crain said city police "almost immediately" found the group suspected to have fled, but it did not include the suspect, who was arrested "a little later." UA police listed the time of arrest as 3:45 a.m. Sunday. The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

No campuswide alert was sent out early Sunday because police quickly found the group suspected of fleeing the fraternity house, Crain said.

Fayetteville police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Murphy confirmed the early Sunday morning arrest and said the teen was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and theft by receiving.

No injuries were reported, Murphy said.

Metro on 02/20/2020