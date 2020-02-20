Harding pounds Christian Brothers

Harding University had a season-high 16 hits, and four pitchers combined to strike out 12 Christian Brothers batters in a 12-3 victory at Jerry Moore Field in Searcy on Wednesday.

Cody Smith, Brendan Perrett and Caleb Stull had three hits and three RBI each to lead Harding (6-4). Starting pitcher Dylan Adcock had a career-high six strikeouts over 41/3 innings but left with the game tied 2-2. Joey Lawhorn (1-0) earned the victory after allowing 1 hit with 3 strikeouts over the next 22/3 innings.