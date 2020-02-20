High school basketball roundups

BOYS

DARDANELLE 52, SUBIACO ACADEMY 47 (OT) Sam Williams scored 18 points as Dardanelle (24-4) avoided an upset at home by forcing overtime, then pulling away in the 4A-4 Conference tournament. Johnathan Mercera had 17 points for Subiaco Academy (10-17).

MOUNTAIN PINE 56, BLEVINS 41 Dylan Munson had 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks as Mountain Pine (12-13) outscored its counterparts 37-21 in the second half of their 1A-7 Conference tournament matchup at Kirby.

POTTSVILLE 59, CLARKSVILLE 54 Trey Thurman hit the go-ahead bucket with 39 seconds left to send Pottsville (12-11) to a victory in the 4A-4 Conference tournament at Dardanelle. Matthew Moore scored 20 points for the Apaches. Cole Clark had 14 points for Clarksville (13-15).

PRAIRIE GROVE 44, HUNTSVILLE 32 Sloan Smith scored 14 points and Alex Edmiston had 10 as Prairie Grove (15-11) advanced to next week's regionals with a quarterfinal victory on its home floor at the 4A-1 Conference tournament. Hunter Davidson scored 11 points for Huntsville (17-10).

STRONG 70, HERMITAGE 69 Derrion Davis scored 26 points as Strong (9-15) fended off a late charge from the host team in the 1A-8 Conference tournament. Emauri Newton had 22 points for the Bulldogs, who left the door open for a Hermits' comeback by missing 22 free throws. Derrick Avery had a game-high 42 points for Hermitage (4-21), which trailed by 21 at one point before roaring back.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 66, PANGBURN 60 (OT) Josie Williams scored 21 points to pace Conway Christian (15-12) into the semifinals of the 2A-5 North Conference tournament at Nemo Vista. Mary Kate Cain added 17 points for the Lady Eagles.

GRAVETTE 44, HUNTSVILLE 39 Shylee Morrison turned in a game-leading 23 points for Gravette (19-9), which trailed 33-31 at the start of the final quarter but rallied in the quarterfinals of the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Prairie Grove. Mallory Smith had 12 points for the Lady Lions. Tanna Wilson and Josie Sisk each tallied 12 points for Huntsville (8-22).

OZARK 42, HEBER SPRINGS 39 Kelsee Barnett's runner with 1:04 to go gave sixth-seeded Ozark (17-11) the lead for good in its upset. Summer Joy and Briley Burns both had 10 points for the Lady Hillbillies, who'd lost both regular-season meetings to the third-seeded Lady Panthers. Libby Stutts had 12 points for Heber Springs (16-9).

PEA RIDGE 52, BERRYVILLE 51 (OT) Lauren Wright had 15 points and Blakelee Winn scored 14 for Pea Ridge (21-7), which held on in overtime after losing a fourth-quarter lead during the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Prairie Grove. Ravin Cawthon added 13 points and Aidan Dayberry ended with 10 for the Lady Black Hawks. Kelsey Smith scored 18 points and Lilli Compton finished with 12 for Berryville (19-8).

POTTSVILLE 48, DOVER 29 Julia Reynolds and Lindsey Aday had 10 points apiece for Pottsville (14-9), which advanced to the semifinals of the 4A-4 Conference tournament at Dardanelle.

Sports on 02/20/2020