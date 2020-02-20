Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

High school selection deadline today

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:59 a.m.

Today is the deadline for parents of Little Rock School District students who are in eighth through 11th grades to select new high schools for the coming 2020-21 school year.

Those eighth through 11th graders who did not previously get the school assignment of their choice -- because of the new high attendance zone modifications -- can choose a high school for next year by logg­ing onto www.lrsd.org/­hsmodification and filling out the modification form.

Families of students who wish to remain at their currently assigned high schools need to take no action at this time.

All other changes for middle and elementary schools will be considered during the "transfer/no transportation" period that will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m March 2-6.

More information is available by contacting the Little Rock School District's student registration office at (501) 447-2950.

Metro on 02/20/2020

Print Headline: High school selection deadline today

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT