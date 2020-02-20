High school selection deadline today

Today is the deadline for parents of Little Rock School District students who are in eighth through 11th grades to select new high schools for the coming 2020-21 school year.

Those eighth through 11th graders who did not previously get the school assignment of their choice -- because of the new high attendance zone modifications -- can choose a high school for next year by logg­ing onto www.lrsd.org/­hsmodification and filling out the modification form.

Families of students who wish to remain at their currently assigned high schools need to take no action at this time.

All other changes for middle and elementary schools will be considered during the "transfer/no transportation" period that will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m March 2-6.

More information is available by contacting the Little Rock School District's student registration office at (501) 447-2950.

Metro on 02/20/2020