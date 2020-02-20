Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hole in ones

Today at 2:11 a.m.

Aces in the hole

NORM BANKS, No. 11 Diamondhead Golf Club, 5-iron, 133 yards

DONNA PROWSE, No. 2 Burns Park Championship Course, 7-iron, 147 yards

GEOFFREY CORDEL, No. 5 Burns Park Championship Course, 9-iron, 120 yards. Witness: Joe Llanes

MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

jhalpern@adgnewsroom.com

Sports on 02/20/2020

Print Headline: Hole in ones

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT