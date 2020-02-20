Aces in the hole
NORM BANKS, No. 11 Diamondhead Golf Club, 5-iron, 133 yards
DONNA PROWSE, No. 2 Burns Park Championship Course, 7-iron, 147 yards
GEOFFREY CORDEL, No. 5 Burns Park Championship Course, 9-iron, 120 yards. Witness: Joe Llanes
MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
jhalpern@adgnewsroom.com
Sports on 02/20/2020
Print Headline: Hole in ones
