• Cathy Fithian, a Catholic school principal in Kansas City, Kan., said Bob Nill, an 88-year-old crossing guard known to children as "Mr. Bob," was struck and killed by a distracted driver as Nill held his position in a street and waved back two boys who had just stepped off the curb.

• Tyler Calabrese, a partner of a La Vista, Neb., movie theater bar, said an employee was fired after two customers were served cocktails containing a cleaning solution that had been stored in a liqueur bottle kept near the bar, and said the resulting illnesses are "a truly awful situation."

• Lloyd Nabors said demolition crews will use a wrecking ball to take down what's left of an 11-story office building that's been dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" on social media after explosives failed to destroy its concrete core, leaving it leaning.

• Christopher "Checkerz" Williams, 47, a Baton Rouge church pastor, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after he shot at a semitruck during a road-rage incident, the Louisiana State Police said.

• Gowun Park, 41, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping after police said she bound her husband to a chair and left him gagged for hours with a towel duct-taped over his head, leading to his death.

• Dagmar Turner, 53, a British violinist, was awakened midway through an operation to remove a brain tumor so she could play her instrument to help surgeons ensure that they "did not damage any crucial areas of the brain that controlled Dagmar's delicate hand movements," a London hospital reported.

• Gerald Groff, a former mail carrier in Lancaster, Pa., who describes himself an an evangelical Christian, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service saying he was fired because he refused to work on Sundays.

• Justin Carter, 30, accused of attempting to rob a restaurant in Louisville, Ky., fled empty-handed when Nicole and Chase McKeown, two married police officers having a date night, chased him from the scene, authorities said.

• Richard Lee, attending a meeting where he was stripped of his duties as police chief of Croydon, N.H., when town leaders disbanded the one-man department, took off his uniform and walked in his underwear out into a snowstorm, traveling nearly a mile before his wife arrived to pick him up.

A Section on 02/20/2020