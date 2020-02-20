Lecture spotlights Robinson Center past

A canceled Duke Ellington concert was the final straw in a series of events leading to the integration of the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock.

The event center and performance hall opened in 1940, but for three decades it remained segregated even though proponents of a property tax to support its construction had reached out to white and black churches, Scott Whiteley Carter told an audience Wednesday during a lecture at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

Carter is Little Rock's public affairs and creative economy adviser and acts as its city's historian. Clinton School dean Skip Rutherford called Carter "the authority" on the Robinson Center, which remains a key fixture in the Little Rock arts scene.

"What a great asset it is for our city and our state," Rutherford said of the Robinson Center.

The center's first black performer was the singer Marian Anderson, who performed there May 15, 1940. White and black people purchased tickets at different locations based on their race.

Separate and unequal was still the norm in Little Rock during that time, Carter said. Black people entered the auditorium through a separate, smaller entrance and were limited to balcony seating, though there were some exceptions. The seating arrangements were switched for a 1951 concert that featured Ellington, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.

The first challenge to the facility's segregation came when former Vice President Henry Wallace, who refused to speak at segregated venues and canceled his speech there during his campaign for the presidency in the 1948 election.

The next decade brought the 1957 Little Rock Central High School integration crisis, as well as the integration of the city's libraries, buses and airport, Carter said.

In 1961, Ellington refused to play for a segregated crowd in Little Rock and canceled a concert that was set for Sept. 5 of that year. Months of silence by city leaders followed, Carter said.

Civil-rights attorney Wiley Branton cited that canceled show in a 1962 claim in federal district court against the city. In the summer of 1961, civil-rights leader Ozell Sutton was pushing for the integration of city parks and buildings.

Additional efforts were made by the group Modern Music of Little Rock, whose leaders included Beresford Church and Jim Porter, who said they would not be able to book the jazz acts they wanted.

"Some featured African-American headliners, others had backup musicians who were not white," Carter said. "With no change, Porter and Church could not take the financial risk of a cancellation."

A judge's decision in 1963 integrated all public facilities -- except for swimming pools, a national flash point and a concession Sutton made, Carter said.

By the 1970s, the center functioned as a fully integrated facility. It hosted the National Black Political Convention in 1974. A memorial service honoring Arkansas civil-rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates was held there in 2000.

"A woman who would have once been relegated to sit in a portion of the balcony in that building and who had had to enter through a small doorway leading into a cramped foyer was being lauded in that same space by leaders of both races," Carter said.

Carter noted that the center hosted the largest-ever gathering of a mayor taking the oath of office when Frank Scott Jr., the city's first popularly elected black mayor, was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2019. More than 1,600 people witnessed the event.

"The doors people chose to enter were determined by convenience, not color of skin," Carter said.

Metro on 02/20/2020